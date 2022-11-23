A host of local athletes have made their college commitments official in recent weeks, and their schools celebrated with some pomp and circumstance.
North Kingstown held its signing day celebration on Nov. 10, saluting eight student-athletes who are headed to the college ranks. Five of them will play at the Division I level. Soccer star Connor Froberg will follow his family tradition at the University of Rhode Island and teammate Noah Santos is headed to Merrimack. Owen Ennis, a soccer standout who missed the fall season while recovering from injury, is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Anotther soccer player, Abby Tober of the state champion Skipper girls team, is headed to Merrimack. Track and field standout Ethan Wordell will compete for Brown University.
Also college bound are Clara Drinkwater, who will play lacrosse at Colorado State Pueblo; Emily Kallman, who will play lacrosse at Vassar; and Robbie Lamond, who is set to play baseball at Wheaton.
Prout gave a send-off last week to a pair of swimmers who are headed to Division I pools. Paige Meller will swim for Stony Brook, while Christian Pereira is set to join the Bryant Bulldogs.
South Kingstown honored lacrosse standout Zoe Lockwood, who will be part of the first recruiting class for the soon-to-come University of Rhode Island women’s lacrosse program. The Rams will begin play in the 2024-25 season.
Additional signings are expected in the spring.
