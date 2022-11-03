PROVIDENCE — The label of best public school football team in the state was decided last year by a championship game. In the new four-team Division I, there is no such game, so last Friday’s regular season matchup between North Kingstown and Central was as close as it gets.
The Skippers were not shy about wanting to retain that status and that’s just what they did.
Thee first-half touchdowns and an impressive defensive performance were enough to give North a 19-6 victory over the Knights at Conley Stadium. The win locks up the No. 3 seed in the playoffs for the Skippers and keeps them as the best of the rest outside of Catholic school powerhouses Bishop Hendricken and La Salle. North Kingstown has gone unbeaten against fellow public schools this season.
“Last year, we beat them in the championship,” senior Andrew Ciarniello said. “We knew they were going to come out with a vengeance. We’ve been battling back and forth the last few years for the title of best public school team in the state. We wanted to keep that title and get some momentum going into the playoffs.”
The Skippers will have a week off before a semifinal matchup at La Salle on Nov. 11. The Rams beat North and Central in the regular season while losing to Hendricken, which gave them the No. 2 seed. Hendricken is the top seed, and Central – which lost to the Hawks by just two points – is the No. 4. After the semifinal games, the Super Bowl is set for Nov. 20 at Cranston Stadium.
Hitting the playoffs after a strong performance was just what the Skippers were looking for. With only three league games in the new format, this will go down as the team’s best win of the regular season.
“All three phases were really humming tonight,” head coach Fran Dempsey said. “We’re playing good football right now.”
Two defensive stops by North and some special teams adventures by the Knights set the course for the game. The Knights were forced to punt on their first possession of the game, and punter Gabriel Dosunmu’s knee touched the ground when he tried to reach a low snap, which gave possession to North on the spot, deep in Central territory. Six plays later, they were in the end zone, as Eddie Buehler scrambled in from 12 yards out. Brady Spitzer’s PAT made it 7-0.
The North Kingstown defense followed with another good series, which was aided by a pair of Central holding penalties. The Knights were forced to punt again and Trent Sterner blocked it. Ryan Dionizio caught it out of the air, and the Skippers got possession at the Central 37-yard line.
Ciarniello took care of the rest, churning up the 37 yards with four runs. He scored from 5 yards out to make it 13-0. The PAT was no good.
“Special teams, two weeks in a row, came through huge,” Dempsey said. “Special teams set up the offense, for sure.”
Central’s offense finally got into gear on its next drive thanks to a 51-yard run by Armase Edoaurd, which set up an Avani Rodrigues touchdown. Evan Beattie blocked the extra point, keeping North in front 13-6.
The Skippers had a quick answer with their best drive of the night, a 90-yard scoring march. Buehler and Noah Gincastro connected for 48 yards to move North into Central territory. Later, Buehler and Gincastro teamed up again for a 30-yard completion that successfully converted a fourth-and-nine. Ciarniello powered into the end zone from 6 yards out to cap the drive. Central blocked the extra point.
North’s offense was quiet for the rest of the game, but the defense made that a moot point. Central was kept off the board on a good drive before halftime, as Gincastro picked off a Rodrigues pass in the red zone with 17 seconds left.
It was more of the same in the second half, as the Skippers forced two turnovers on downs and a punt. They also got an interception by Ciarniello. Central was held to 79 yards of offense in the second half. Edoaurd’s long run in the first half was the only big gainer that the Knights had all night.
“They’ve got tremendous athletes,” Dempsey said. “It was just about bottling them up and game planning around playing sound defense, communicating and being a good tackling team. Having everybody run to the football was big for us.”
Ciarniello led the Skipper offense with 112 yards rushing on 23 carries. He credited the offensive line for the big night. The group has improved steadily as the season has gone on, turning a preseason unknown into a strength. This may have their best game.
“We were always a pass heavy team but as the season progresses, we get better with the run,” senior lineman Jakob Beaupre said. “We’ve definitely improved since camp.”
Running the ball tends to be important in the postseason, ans the Skippers are primed to do it well. The improving group recently added Sebastian Reid, a starter for two years who had been sidelined with an injury this season.
“Historically, we had a big line,” senior Callum Heffernan said. “This year, we had a lot of new guys. Finding that groove, using our technique – I think tonight really shows that we’ve come a long way this season.”
“Ciarniello ran the ball really well, Evan Beattie did a great job opening up holes, and the offensive line really came together,” Dempsey said. “They had that signature game running the ball. If we’re going to try to make a playoff run, we’re going to have to be more than a one-dimensional offensive team.”
Buehler completed seven of eight passes for 99 yards. He left the game briefly in the second half with an injury but returned later in the game. He and the Skippers will have two weeks to nurse injuries and prep for La Salle.
“We’ve got a couple of weeks to get healthy and prepare,” Dempsey said. “Hopefully, we come out and compete well against them again.”
