SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Having caught South Kingstown in a rough patch the first time they played, Portsmouth must have been a little surprised by what they got in Monday’s rematch.
The Rebels blitzed the Patriots from the start, opening the game on an 18-2 heater and never really slowing down. With their defense flying around and their fast-break attack humming, the Rebels rolled to a 61-42 victory, their second signature win of the last two weeks.
“I think that we brought the hustle that we needed,” junior Finley Carr said. “Our last game we played against them, it was really close. I think the hustle from the beginning on is really what changed the game for tonight.”
South also beat La Salle on Jan. 18 for its biggest win of the year. Portsmouth has also been in the upper echelon of Division I, with a victory over defending state champion Ponaganset on its resume. The Patriots beat South Kingstown 50-46 on Jan. 2.
“They’re a very good team,” head coach Rob Cruz said. “It’s a big win. I think it’s just as good as the La Salle win to me.”
Overall, the Rebels are 8-6 and have won four of their last five games. A loss on the road at Westerly last week was the only bump.
That kind of surge is what the Rebels were hoping for when injuries and illness conspired to knock them off course in early January. They had lost four of five before the recent turnaround. Back to full strength, they’ve been able to play their preferred style and reap the rewards.
“We had a little letdown against Westerly,” Cruz said. “One of our players was sick and things didn’t go our way. We made some adjustments. We really made an effort to see up-court, defend and box out. I know that’s a little cliched but you’ve got to do that stuff – play physical, grind it out.”
Monday’s flying start represented some of the best basketball the Rebels have played all season. Malia Young opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and Victoria Hancock hit a pair of free throws. Abbey McDonald scored on a putback and made a free throw, before Hancock hit a runner in the lane for the 10-0 lead.
Portsmouth finally got on the board about four minutes into the game, but the Rebels kept rolling. Young scored on a follow, before the full-court press led to three consecutive layups on the break by Carr.
“It’s so fun,” Carr said of the fast-paced style. “It gets the whole crowd going. It’s almost like good pressure – it gets you on a good roll. It makes you want to keep hustling and keep getting the ball back.”
The lead was 25-6 early in the second quarter, when Portsmouth made its only real charge of the night. Nine straight points cut the deficit to 10, but South steadied itself before halftime. McDonald and Carr scored to make it 29-15 at the break.
The Rebels remained in total control from there. Carr and Young hit 3-pointers in the third quarter and a 9-0 run over the final two minutes bumped the lead to 25.
Carr paced the Rebels with 17 points and it was a balanced effort in the scoring column behind her. McDonald totaled 15 points, Hancock had nine, Young scored eight and Kaya Nuttall had seven. Zoe Knight snagged 12 rebounds.
“I don’t think I can pinpoint one person,” Cruz said. “It was a full team effort. Everybody stepped up.”
The Rebels will be looking for more of the same this week. They were set to face East Providence on Wednesday before a big game on Friday night against North Kingstown. The division-leading Skippers will visit South at 6:15 p.m.
“We had been on a little bit of a rocky path,” Carr said. “But when we play the way we did tonight and the way we played against La Salle, it shows how good we can really be when we all come together. We can do that every single game if we all commit to it.”
