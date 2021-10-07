The South Kingstown football team delivered perhaps the most impressive win in week four of the Rhode Island high school football season, beating Central 13-12 on Friday night. The Knights were coming off a win over Portsmouth and were ranked third in the RI Sports Media Poll. The Rebels used an interception return touchdown to take the lead and pitched a shutout in the second half. The win puts the Rebels at 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. Photos: Michael Derr

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.