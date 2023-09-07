Yes, a three-peat is on the table for the North Kingstown girls soccer team. However, after 26 years of coaching, Skippers coach Mark D’Arezzo knows that thinking about the milestone does no good.
“We still have to get the team back on the same page,” D’Arezzo said. “We have some very good, very exciting players coming back, no doubt about it. But we still have to build in certain areas that we lost in from our seniors who graduated. It’s going to take some time. We aren’t even close to where we want to be right now. But we know we’ll get there.”
North Kingstown returns two superstar-level juniors: Ellie Bishop and Bella Cambio.
Bishop is a goal-scoring machine with a clutch gene, nicknamed “Money.” She finished with 28 goals last year as a sophomore.
Cambio is a midfielder who D’Arezzo describes as an unbelievable leader and a general on the field.
“I can’t say enough good things about her,” D’Arezzo said. “She does it all and she’s tenacious. Her skill set is one of the best I’ve seen.”
The other two captains are no slouches: seniors Val Auclair, who D’Arezzo called the voice of the team, and Sydney Allen who has proven to be among the best goalies in the state.
After those four though, the supporting cast is unclear as of now.
“We need to figure out how we’re going to build around them,” D’Arezzo said. “We have a lot of questions right now that have to be answered. That won’t be clear for probably two to three weeks, but we’re patient. We’ve done this before. We’re going to wait and see how it plays out and who steps up.”
The list of potential contributors goes deep. North Kingstown is filled with younger athletes who learned from the impact players during their back-to-back state titles.
D’Arezzo highlighted Maya Bigelli, a sophomore in her first year of varsity, as someone with the potential for a breakout year. She will be paired with Auclair on the defensive side.
“A lot of people are looking for undefeated seasons. Well, we’re not. You learn more from a loss,” D’Arezzo said. “The motto at NK is ‘nobody is bigger than the team.’ That goes for the coaches as well as the players. We all work together, we all figure it out together and we’ve got to get it right by the end of the season.”
The Skippers beat Pilgrim High School on Sept. 1 in a non-league game to start their season. They host division opponent Chariho in their home opener on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Narragansett looks to build solid foundation
Despite losing five key seniors, the Mariners have plenty of veteran leadership to pair with their young talent.
Of 28 total players, nine are seniors and nine are freshmen.
It bodes well for growing the next generation of Narragansett girls soccer, which has reached the Division III semifinals each of the last eight years under head coach Kathryn Mahoney but hasn’t won the title in that timespan.
“We have a large group of newcomers, but a large group of seniors as well who can take them under their wings and show them the ropes,” Mahoney said. “Learning the team values is going to be vital to our success. You can already see that happening. I’m excited to see where we progress as the season moves forward.”
Narragansett has three senior captains: defensive leader Julianne Harris, midfielder Maya DeAngelis and Julia Cox who plays just about every position.
Other key contributors include Alexa Poirier who Mahoney considers an important all-around player and junior Grace Blessing who returns as the starting goalkeeper.
Of the freshmen, one standout is Anabella Radom who doesn’t yet have a set position but drew praise from Mahoney for her strong work ethic. Sarah Greenberg and Julia Donadio are other freshmen who could play big roles for the Mariners.
“This group works hard,” Mahoney said. “You can’t necessarily teach work ethic, but they’ve already come in and worked hard independently.”
An area with a need for improvement, according to Mahoney, is their teamwork. Of course, with so many freshmen, it takes time for that to come together.
“From my experience, the best teams that we have are ones that are the closest,” Mahoney said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean being friends, but just respecting your teammates no matter what’s going on personally between them. That’s the part I love developing the most.”
The Mariners open their season at home against non-league opponent Rogers High School on Thursday night.
Prout searches for a fresh start
Despite a multitude of returning players, the girls soccer program at Prout will look distinctly different. Scott Bessette takes over a Crusaders squad that finished last year 3-8-2.
Bessette, who owns a mental health counseling company, has a busy background in soccer. In addition to coaching Prout, he works for a youth soccer developmental league in Massachusetts and is the director of goalkeeping for Rhode Island’s Olympic Developmental Program.
“With any team I take on, it’s about culture first,” Bessette said before Prout’s opening 4-1 loss on Tuesday against non-league opponent East Greenwich. “We need to create a growth mindset and make sure that every day we get a little better.”
With just a handful of seniors graduating from last year and only three freshmen, much of the roster is familiar with each other.
“This is a group that’s been together for a few years now,” Bessette said. “The group mentality and the togetherness has been really strong so far. Even though we’re still pretty young, we’re pretty in-tact.”
Juniors Deirdra Picillo and Kelsie McConnell return after suffering knee injuries that kept them out most of last season.
Picillo, a midfielder who earned praise from Bessette for her work ethic and soccer IQ, is one of four captains. She’s joined in the leadership ranks by juniors Lillie DeMetrick who Bessette called a “playmaker by nature” and Kenzie Moniz who has taken on an important role in helping mentor the younger players, as well as senior Jess Mastrandrea.
“For Jess, one of her greatest qualities is how she leads by example,” Bessette said. “She’s the kind of person that I really hope that all the young women in this program can strive to be like.”
After Mastrandrea, Prout has just two other seniors: Charleigh George and Ken George.
Sophomore Cece Brown opens the year as the goalie. She started games as a freshman and looks to further improve with Bessette’s experience as a director of goalkeeping.
“I’ve had the opportunity to train her in club soccer prior to this,” Bessette said. “She’s going to have a big year based on what I’ve seen so far.”
Molly Alvino, Brooke Bradley and Caroline Nowell lead a small but talented incoming freshman class.
“We have three really dynamic freshmen that are going to impact the roster quite a bit,” Bessette said. “With those additions, I think we’ll compete. We’ll develop throughout the year, but in the final bits of the season, we hope to compete with the best in our division.”
Defense will be key for South Kingstown
The Rebels are in the same boat as Prout: plenty of key returning players, but a new face on the sidelines.
Zach Ward moves up from an assistant coach at East Greenwich to head coach of South Kingstown. He takes over a Rebels squad that made the tournament as a play-in team under then-head coach Scott Rollins but lost to Cumberland in the Division I quarterfinals.
Ward himself played under Rollins for the boys soccer team at South Kingstown from 2009-2012.
“We’re pretty much doing the same type of drills with the same type of formations as they did under Rollins,” Ward said. “As a younger coach though it’s a different approach. I’m a girl-dad. I’m trying to be more personable and build up those family values. I feel like it’s easier for me to click with the girls.”
Ward takes over a roster of 22 players, eight of them seniors.
Among the group of seniors is goalkeeper and captain Adaline Cook, who will likely miss the full season with a torn ACL.
“It’s tough for that to happen going into her senior year, but she’s all for this team,” Ward said about Cook. “She’s practically a volunteer coach on the sideline. She participates in every single practice, even though she can’t play. She’s putting in the work to try and make a comeback by the end of the year, which would be amazing. But I have confidence in Abby [O’Rourke.]”
O’Rourke goes into the season as the starting goalkeeper, backed up by senior Jazsmin Black who has played sparingly but could have a bigger role this year.
Forward Finley Carr, midfielder Celine Barbera and defender Alexandra Smith round out the rest of the senior captain spots.
“They’re a good group of girls. I’m happy with what I’ve seen from them so far,” Ward spoke of his four captains. “They’ve all proven to be true leaders. They all speak up. Most of all, it seems that everybody on the team supports them being captains.”
With 22 active players on South Kingstown’s roster, playing a full 11-on-11 practice requires everyone to be fully healthy which is often tricky. However, Ward is confident they have the depth to contend based on what he’s seen in early scrimmages against other schools.
“We’re a very defensive-minded team,” Ward said. “Our ball movement through the back and up the field looks awesome so far in practice and scrimmage. We just need to find some more attacking strength and build off that.”
The Rebels open the season with a D-I matchup at Cranston West on Friday night.
