This season was the best for North Kingstown girls basketball since its push to the Division I state championship in 2014. The Skippers were hoping this run would take them back to the Ryan Center for the first time since that title year, but like teams around the state, they saw the road to the state tournament final four disappear in front of them.
“I think they made the right decision to cancel it. The sad part about it is the kids had a great season, and we thought we could make a run at it,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “I think it was anybody’s game and we felt like we were really playing our best.”
The Skippers went 15-3 in the regular season, with their only losses coming to fellow contenders La Salle, South Kingstown and St. Raphael. In the Division I tournament, they made the semifinals and put a scare into La Salle, which left them feeling confident. They opened state tournament play on Thursday with an easy win over Cumberland.
A tough path awaited, with St. Raphael the likely opponent in the quarterfinals and La Salle in the semis, but the Skippers believed.
“It’s hard for the seniors. There’s no closure to their season,” Simeone said. “Maggie Schwab said, ‘It’s sad it had to come to an end like this. I think we really had a shot to win it.’ I heard from Katelyn Haberle. I heard from Maya Lima. It’s more the seniors than anybody, because they know it’s the end of their careers in high school. And I think they knew we were playing our best at the end of the season.”
Thursday night’s game carried an air of uncertainty about what would happen next. When Simeone heard news of school closures in Massachusetts on Friday morning, he knew what was coming.
“I kind of knew Friday around 10 o’clock. I was driving in Connecticut and I heard on the radio that Massachusetts canceled all school,” Simeone said. “I said to everybody, within hours, we’re going to hear.”
Simeone hoped the league could find a way to play out the tournament at a later date, but understood that it wasn’t possible.
“I wish they could have said, ‘OK, in a month this is going to be over and we’re going to play a tournament. You’ve got four days to get your team together, we’re going to play Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,’” Simeone said. “I think everybody would be happy with that and would do it.”
Instead, the Skippers were left to celebrate a strong season and to look ahead. Veterans and young players mixed together seamlessly, just as Simeone hoped. The 15 league wins were the most since the 2014 title team went 16-2.
Juniors Casey Westall and Anina Sherman and freshmen Jillian Rogers, Jordan Moreau, Carly Lafferty and Emma Michaud will lead a strong returning group.
“I think the experience the freshmen got is really valuable for them going forward,” Simeone said. “They saw they could play with anybody as freshmen. It’s only going to be a confidence builder going forward.”
