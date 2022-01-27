SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In between games against two of the best teams in Division II, the South Kingstown boys basketball team scored an important win as it tries to keep pace with the lead pack.
After a loss to Tolman snapped a three-game win streak, the Rebels beat West Warwick 56-53 on Thursday night to improve to 5-3 in league play.
“It felt great to bounce back, just coming back and playing as a team,” senior Lavell Shepard said. “It’s all about playing together and winning as a team.”
The Rebels dropped a 65-50 decision to third-place Wheeler on Monday, leaving them at 5-4 in league play. That game marked the halfway point of the league campaign for the Rebels, who are in playoff contention and looking to take it a step further.
“It’s been fun,” head coach Henry Herbermann said. “It’s a great group of guys. I enjoy coaching them every day.”
The matchup with West Warwick was back-and-forth throughout. The Rebels jumped out to a 9-3 lead before a 10-0 run by the Wizards. A 3-pointer by Shepard got the Rebels within one at the end of the first quarter.
Two 3-pointers by Rian O’Rourke helped South build a seven-point lead in the second quarter before the Wizards made it a three-point game at the break.
Luca Prodigio, Shepard and Griffin Sward led the charge in the third quarter, but the Wizards worked back from an eight-point deficit to make it 40-40 heading into the fourth.
Another brief spurt helped the Rebels get some breathing room. Sward scored on a driving layup to start a three-point play, and Prodigio hit a baseline jumper. A short jumper in the lane by Sward made it 47-40. After West Warwick made it a two-point game, the Rebels got a pair of big 3-pointers, one by Sward and one by Shepard.
The Wizards made one last push as Quinn Kortick hit his team’s ninth 3-pointer of the game with 17 seconds left, which made it a 54-53 South Kingstown lead. But Prodigio hit two free throws with 15 seconds remaining, and the Rebels defended well on the Wizards’ final possession, forcing a desperation 3 as time expired.
“West Warwick was unbelievable shooting the ball. That was a point of emphasis. I thought we defended it pretty well but they still got some looks and they made them,” Herbermann said. “We have some young guys playing a lot of minutes. They’re doing well. We made some big free throws and some big shots.”
Shepard led the Rebels with 23 points, his second straight game with at least 20 points.
“Lavell was awesome tonight,” Herbermann said. “He did everything. Hit a huge 3 and he was playing defense down there at the end. Good leadership.”
Prodigio added 17 points and Sward scored 10.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Shepard said. “We’ve got chemistry on and off the court. We’re just having a good time and trying to win games.”
The Rebels had four in double figures on Monday against Wheeler, led by Declan Wholey’s 15 points, but couldn’t get over the hump against the Warriors, who are 6-2.
The Rebels were set to face Burrillville on Wednesday before a matchup with Chariho on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.