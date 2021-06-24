CUMBERLAND — In the spring of 2017, the North Kingstown High School boys lacrosse team grinded through its ninth consecutive losing season. The proud program – an original in Rhode Island high school lacrosse and a three-time state champion – still had high expectations but found itself on the wrong side of a tilting landscape in Division I.
Around the same time, North Kingstown Youth Lacrosse won the seventh-eighth grade state championship, led by a group of players that was eager to keep winning.
It didn’t happen right away; the grind would continue for two more losing seasons. But with a foundation in place and a move to Division II opening up a new path, the group that came in as winners left as champions.
A near-perfect season culminated in a 13-6 win over East Greenwich on Saturday at Tucker Field that gave North Kingstown the Division II title.
“We tried to change the mindset of the program,” senior goalie Levi Shapiro said. “We started working hard, putting in a lot of work in the off-season. We molded more as a team throughout the years and we knew not to take this for granted.”
The program hadn’t won a championship since 2008, which doubled as its last winning season before this year. In the meantime, the state’s top division increasingly become a match race between La Salle and Moses Brown, leaving teams like North Kingstown in an uphill battle.
Still, the Skippers weren’t thrilled when they found out Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment was sending them to Division II.
“We were really disappointed,” senior Tanner Wadovick said. “That’s why we really put our heads down and grinded, every day and every practice, and focused every game. We gave it our all to prove that we can do better than D-II.”
It was one more dose of motivation for a group that had never been lacking in it. Regardless of division and opponent and history, the current Skippers were defined by their work ethic.
“They worked their tails off,” head coach Scot Clark said. “There’s not much more you can say.”
The Skippers lost only once in the regular season, falling in overtime to South Kingstown. They responded with five consecutive wins en route to the finals, including a tough 10-7 victory over Chariho in the semifinals.
East Greenwich awaited in the finals, fully completing the deja vu experience from the Skippers’ youth lacrosse days. In 2017, it was North Kingstown over East Greenwich in the state finals.
The Skippers jumped to a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. The Avengers scored the next two goals, before tallies by Wadovick and Ty Shapiro put the Skippers ahead.
They surged in the second quarter, scoring five consecutive goals to take an 8-2 lead. The Avengers got on the board in the final seconds of the first half, but the Skippers still went to the break with an 8-3 lead.
“It was just moving the ball around, finding the open guy,” Wadovick said. “We really like cutters, so we just try to draw a defender and get it to the next guy.”
The Avengers made their move after halftime, scoring the first two goals of the third quarter to make it 8-5. Shut-out for nearly 11 minutes, the Skippers got a key goal from Nick Chabot with 1:22 left in the period to regain some breathing room at 9-5.
Soon enough, there was a lot more breathing room. Wadovick scored his fifth and sixth goals of the day, and Ryan Eves added one goal as the Skippers went up 12-5. They cruised to the finish from there, with Kole Mancini’s goal at the six-minute mark providing the final margin.
The Skipper defense allowed just one goal in the final 15 minutes of the game. Shapiro in net was flanked primarily by Jaiden Tucker, Daniel McKay and Dominic Russello.
“Just lock down their shooters,” Shapiro said of the defensive approach. “We were going zone for a lot of the postseason and the end of the regular season but we tweaked it. We didn’t want to let their 1s beat us. We wanted to make sure it was the other guys. We did just that. The defense was playing awesome all game.”
The effort at both ends had the Skippers celebrating.
“It’s so surreal,” Wadovick said. “We’re so happy.”
Perspective was never far away this season, not after last year’s cancellation. They embraced their return to the field.
“That hurt a lot of us, but it gave us even more of a goal this year to come out and win,” Shapiro said. “As soon as we saw who we had to play on the schedule, we knew it was a capable goal. We went out and we did just that.”
The team’s 11 seniors will go down as the class that restored some of North Kingstown’s glory.
“It’s hard to say goodbye,” Clark said. “Eleven seniors that have been working hard. Being able to get the year in was excellent. And you couldn’t ask for a better ending.”
Perhaps it’s a new beginning, too. The Skippers may quickly return to Division I. In accepting the realignment move this year, the athletic department viewed it as a chance to reset. Finally, there’s something big to build on.
“We have a lot of seniors but we had a lot of starters that were in their first year,” Wadovick said. “A lot of the guys stepped up. I’m really proud of them. They’ll be great next year.”
