Forgive yourself if your head is in full spin cycle with the current state of professional sports. Unless a Nascar fan, your event of choice has no doubt undergone dramatic change. Keeping it all straight requires an accountant’s organization. So, from pucks to pigskin, let’s see if we can separate the assets from the liabilities.
We begin the hockey season and skate right into the Stanley Cup playoffs. That makes sense. Right?
We had to be reminded there was actually a long stretch of play before the extended layoff. And lo and behold, the Boston Bruins were a league power before the lights went out. Does a team play to a similar level five months later? We are finding out. It would be nice to hang another banner at the TD Garden after just a couple months of play. Speed championships! A good way to go.
Golf? The distinctive swings look the same. Other than a few young studs, the names are unchanged. The biggest adjustment? Dead silence where there were once cheering galleries.
The new atmosphere mirrors you and I marching our way down the local municipal course, minus the caddies. We have always needed to generate our own energy for the sport. Not a soul is there to cheer us on. Now, Tiger and Phil know how it feels. Strangely, the eerie silence has already started to feel somewhat commonplace. I expect when the fans return, it will require another adjustment back to the old normal, if you know what I mean.
Basketball? There is a sense hoops in the bubble are being played in high school gymnasiums. No, certainly not the same venues we saw on Tuesday night TNT. No upper decks. No stands. No clamoring fans. And the masks are at their oddest in this sport. Seeing the head coach shouting a play through the face cover is just plain unnatural. All the reserves sit on their own individual, futuristic looking seats far behind the coach, seats that could be mistaken for today’s stationary bike or 2040’s airborne motorcycle. All for six feet of separation.
Then, where the fans used to sit, in an unusual attempt to replicate crowd involvement, there are cartoon-like, moving characters. These strange figures shuffle about during opposing foul shots, with the apparent intention of rattling the shooter. No. Nothing out of the ordinary if you had previously encountered Roadrunner or Underdog sitting courtside shouting for their favorite team. If this is part of your everyday sports routine, all is good. Your world is intact.
This brings us to America’s supposed greatest pasttime, baseball. Not having fans present for this sport challenges so much of our past and present. This is the same game we watched with fathers, uncles, brothers, sisters and friends. But not in this fashion. Seeing long home runs sailing into barren stands with no one to chase them down is flat-out bizarre. Forty thousand plus fans just come with the territory. The sport and the spectators are one in the same. Inseparable. Except, right now, they are not. It takes a lot of adjustment.
Beyond the strangeness of the game itself, it is hard to see this season finishing with the virus spread amongst teammates. There is the likelihood of virus transmission at every turn. COVID-19 must strike birds and fish with no regard, as the Cardinal and Marlin players have been hardest hit. Perhaps this will sit well with the Red Sox faithful with the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, all in their division. Is a Yankee a bird? We look for any advantage when playing for a title. And the boys from Fenway, sporting their weakest team in years, need every break possible, especially in this, the most unusual of years.
When all these seasons have wound their way down, hopefully there will be professional football. There is so much we look forward to this year.
Brady to Tampa, leading a team loaded with skill player talent, perhaps more than he ever had in New England. Belichick without his hall of fame quarterback but bringing aboard a former MVP. Is one or the other primed to break out? Was there truly a leader of the pack? Tom or Bill? Bill or Tom?
Truth is we will never truly know the answer as to who was more important, beyond their both being irreplaceable. But it will be fun to see how each fare in 2020. We should expect both to be playoff-bound.
Cam Newton’s true value will be determined by his ability to stay healthy and whether he can make the big pass with the pressure at its greatest. Brady always did. That was what separated him from the pack. Tampa Bay’s defense will be the question mark down south. The Bucs will put up points. Whether they can outscore the other guys come playoff time is the question.
So, in a year where tomorrow is more a mystery than ever before, bring on our professional sports. Please bring it on. And, along with the Bruins, why not see the boys in shamrock green put another banner in the storied rafters? A stretch? Yes, but well within the realm of reason in a year where reason seems nowhere to be found.
