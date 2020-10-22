SOUTH KINGSTOWN — There isn’t a lot of time to fit the puzzle pieces together this season.
And the South Kingstown High School girls soccer team won’t find any sympathy from around the state as it embarks on that quest.
The defending champions opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Cranston West but have since lost two straight, falling in a title game rematch to Cumberland last week and losing 1-0 to Smithfield on Monday night at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“That’s what we said at halftime – for the first time ever, people are looking at us as the state champs and they want to knock us off,” head coaach Scott Rollins said Monday. “I could tell by [Smithfield’s] reaction after the game. This wasn’t just a regular game for them. Unfortunately, a lot of these girls weren’t on the field for that final, so they don’t have that idea. They have to learn that everybody is coming for us. We’re not going to take anybody by surprise anymore.”
The Rebels are 1-1 in league play. The matchup with Cumberland was a non-league game, one of several on the schedule that are designed to help the team find its way. That’s a necessary step for this group, which lost a deep senior class from the championship squad. A few key players are back, like captains Carley Fewlass, Anna Kelly and Jane Carr, but it’s a different cast around them.
“We don’t have much time to figure it out,” Rollins said. “Luckily, we scheduled a bunch of Wednesday non-league games where we can kind of use that time to get ourselves back together. We’re really missing some of the vocal leaders from last year. They held everyone accountable from top to bottom. Right now, we’re trying to figure out who is that kid who’s going to hold everyone accountable. We’re struggling with that right now.”
A quiet first half on Monday gave way to two early corner kick chances for the Rebels in the second half, but they weren’t able to convert on either one. Instead, it was Smithfield who quickly broke the scoreless tie. Five minutes into the second half, Jaclyn Colucci broke free in the back and capitalized on a failed clearing attempt to drill a shot into the net.
Comeback chances were hard to come by for the Rebels as Smithfield had no trouble hanging on.
“I just think they outworked us, start to finish,” Rollins said. “I really think that was the biggest difference. We’re going through some things. We lost a lot of players from last year. We only have a couple of starters returning, so we’re still trying to figure out that team chemistry. I think, because that last group played for years together, this is a bad year for a six-game season. We need a longer period of time to get this group together. We’ve got all sorts of different grades. Not an excuse – these girls just have to come out and play harder. We got outworked.”
While the Rebels are happy to be on the field and have a chance to play the season, that gratitude quickly becomes secondary when the games are on.
“We talk about that a lot. Every game is just a blessing because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Rollins said. “We want to make every game important. But right now it just feels like we’ve got to get better.”
The Rebels were set for a non-league game against Westerly on Wednesday before a matchup with North Kingstown on Friday night.
“That game kind of spurs the motivation, just playing NK,” Rollins said. “If we don’t see the energy that game, then we have a bigger problem.”
