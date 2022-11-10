North Kingstown’s Jackson Borge led area finishers at the state cross country meet on Saturday at Ponaganset High School, while Narragansett’s Cole Francis and Madeleine O’Neill delivered the highest finishes for Mariner runners in quite a while.
The South Kingstown girls topped local teams with an eighth-place finish. Prout and Narragansett were just behind in ninth and 10th, while the North Kingstown girls placed 15th. The Skippers led boys teams in ninth, with Narragansett in 10th. Prout finished 18th.
In his final state meet, Borge raced to fourth place and first-team all-state honors. He was up 11 spots from last year, when he finished 15th as a junior. Borge ran the 3.1-mile course in 16:01.90.
For Narragansett, Francis finished sixth in a breakout performance. He clocked a time of 16:06.60, nearly 40 seconds faster than his state meet time last year. Francis earned a first-team all-state selection with the finish. He was the top performing underclassman in the race; the five runners ahead of him are all seniors.
O’Neill also earned a first-team all-state selection with a seventh-place finish in the girls race. She crossed the line in 19:26.40. It was the highest finish of her career. She finished 12th as a freshman in 2020 and 38th last year.
On the team front, the Rebel girls were led by Emma Soffientino, who placed 29th overall in 21:13.30. Isabella Lawless was 44th, Matilda Soffientino took 53rd, Laurel Filiberto finished 66th and Tatum McDonald was 68th.
The ninth-place finish for the Prout girls was the program’s best in more than a decade. Jessica Mastrandrea surged to a 25th-place finish to lead the Crusaders. Laurel McMahon finished 36th, Sophia Abbott was 86th, Brooklyn Mandfredi finished 90th and Mary McMahon was 95th.
Led by O’Neill, the Narragansett girls took 10th. Freshman Karuna Lohmann was next across the line for the Mariners in 27th, Sophia DiBiasio finished 70th, Hannah Lopes took 110, and Chloe McNiff finished 126th.
Several of North Kingstown’s top runners were sidelined, including pack leader Rachel Mara. Abby Nicolopoulos led the way in 65th. Ashley Young (73), Monroe Anastasi (84), Devi Kolbe (96) and Kendall Boutelle (99) rounded out the scoring.
Behind Borge, the North Kingstown boys had James Masterson in 57th, Keaton Diehl in 65th, Ben Monaco in 78th and Ben Butera in 83rd.
Backing Francis, Narragansett got a 36th-place finish from Bowen Healey. Gavin Jones (84), Marco Campopiano (96) and Robert Cadwalader (99) also scored for the Mariners.
Prout was led by Blake Sykes in 44th place and Jesse Fitzelle-Jones in 68th. Jake Demos (101), Juelz Harris (123) and Will Axford (126) closed the scoring for the Crusaders.
South Kingstown did not qualify for the meet as a team. Thomas Richardson made it in as an individual and finished 94th.
La Salle’s Caroline Cummings, a South Kingstown resident, was the runner-up in the girls race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.