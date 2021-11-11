NORTH SCITUATE — The big stage continues to bring out the best in South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo.
Building on state titles in indoor and outdoor track earlier this year, the Rebel senior delivered the best performance of his cross country career with a fourth-place finish in the state meet on Saturday at Ponaganset High School’s Covered Bridge Course.
“It means quite a lot, especially because I didn’t have a great cross country season last year,” Capalbo said. “I’ve just been working really hard and I got a real confidence boost from indoor and outdoor. I just came here thinking, ‘I’m just going to give it everything I have.’ To be honest, I kind of surprised myself. I didn’t think I was going to finish that high. Coming down and seeing all the guys I was passing, I was just like, ‘I’m going to go for it. I had nothing to lose.’”
Capalbo was the top local finisher in the boys race, and he helped lead the Rebels to sixth place in the team standings, good for a New Englands berth. North Kingstown was one spot better in fifth, led by Jackson Borge’s 15th-place finish. Narragansett took ninth place for its best state meet finish since 1990.
Bishop Hendricken won the team title, and St. Raphael’s Devan Kipyego won the individual championship.
For Capalbo, the performance was the capper on a great calendar year. He won the 1,500 at the indoor track state meet last winter, then took first in the same event at outdoor states. This fall, Capalbo has led the Rebels throughout the season and finished in second place at the Class B championship.
On Saturday, with no clear favorite in the boys race, Capalbo was one of several runners who made their move. He was a bit off the pace through the first mile, then kicked it into gear.
“I just kind of waited back the first mile,” Capalbo said. “I was probably in the 12 to 15 range. Up the first hill, I made a move. Down the hill in the second mile, I just kept working hard, trying to pass as many people as I could. I got up toward the top group. The last 1,000 meters, I gave it everything I could to close hard and try to score as many points as I could for my team.”
Will Ballard also earned all-state honors for the Rebels with a 17th-place finish. T.J. Blechman finished 46th, Nick Peters took 69th and Nathan Champney finished 89th as the other Rebel scorers.
North Kingstown finished fifth behind Hendricken, Cumberland, La Salle and Smithfield. Borge led the way in 15th, finishing in 16:22.64 on his way to an all-state nod. Cameron Ferrell was 33rd, Jake Sullivan finished 45th, Jack Randall was 48th and James Masterson finished 61st.
Freshman Cole Francis led Narragansett’s big showing with a 26th-place finish. Chase Flint was 30th, Adam Melnick finished 39th, George Fogarty was 92nd and Maxwell Sherman finished 95th.
The Mariners qualified for the state meet for the second straight year. Previously, the program hadn’t made it as a team since 2011. Last year, the Mariners finished 13th. They joined the top 10 this year, a better showing than any Narragansett boys squad since the 1990 team finished eighth.
Prout did not qualify as a team but had several individuals on the course. Blake Sykes led the team in 55th, Jesse Fitzelle-Jones was 74th and Joe Trombino was 77th.
