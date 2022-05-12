SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown softball team answered an early charge and did some good things in Tuesday’s game at the windswept Broad Rock Play Fields but as has been the case more often than not in the Rebels’ move to Division I, that wasn’t enough.
St. Raphael kept the Rebels at bay, then pulled away in the final two innings to win 12-4. The loss dropped South Kingstown to 1-12 on the year.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment, but I feel like as the games go on, we’re adjusting more and more to it,” sophomore shortstop Malia Young said. “We’re seeing the ball better and getting used to it.”
Those signs of progress have been evident, but not necessarily in the win-loss column. After losing to North Kingstown 20-10 in the season opener, the Rebels were shut-out in five consecutive games by D-I powerhouses. They scored their lone win on April 21 against Scituate.
“With the one game we won against Scituate, it really boosted our confidence a lot,” Young said. “We were really positive in that game and I think that’s why we won.”
Another uptick in the schedule followed and the Rebels have lost six straight since the victory. They’ve made a little more headway at the plate but have contnued to struggle against top-flight pitching, while their opponents haven’t had the same problems.
The gap between D-II and D-I softball is a big one, so the bumps aren’t unexpected. South Kingstown has long been in a difficult boat when it comes to softball, with no fast-pitch youth program in town. Success in D-II – including the 2019 championship – happened in spite of that. RIIL realignment always seems to include some head-scratchers and South is one of the victims this season.
The Rebels have stuck with it through this year’s challenge.
“We’re just trying to do our best and have fun with it,” Young said. “It’s high school sports, so you’ve just got to have fun.”
On Tuesday, the Saints jumped to a 3-0 lead but Rebel pitcher Sarah Jones settled in from there, allowing three more runs through five innings. Base hits by Jones and Young, plus a wild pitch and an error allowed the Rebels to get two runs back in the first inning. They also scored two in the sixth on a double by Jones, an RBI single by Young and an RBI groundout by Marissa Kirby.
Young was also a bright spot on the defensive side, where she snagged two line drives and turned them both into double plays.
The Saints kept comeback hopes grounded with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.
Five games remain in the regular season for the Rebels, beginning with Thursday’s trip to East Providence. They’ll visit North Kingstown on Monday.
“We’re hoping to win a few more games, especially for senior night,” Young said.
