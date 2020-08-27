The Newport Collegiate Baseball League concluded its 2020 season last week, with a victory by the Kettlebottom LLC Orange Team in the best-of-three championship series. Kettlebottom was the top team in the four-team league all season and reigned supreme, holding off the Fishers Island Lemonade White Team for the crown.
Two former local high school standouts were part of the title run. South Kingstown’s Shaun Gamelin of Rhode Island College recorded the final out of the championship clincher, while North Kingstown’s Kevin Cox of Assumption was a regular contributor on the offensive side. The team was coached by University of Rhode Island assistant David Fischer.
It was fitting that Gamelin recorded the season’s final out. He tied for the league lead in saves and didn’t allow a run all summer en route to all-league honors and the league’s Reliever of the Year Award. He struck out 17 in 10 innings while anchoring the bullpen. Cox finished the summer with a .125 batting average and four RBI.
The runner-up Fishers Island Lemonade team featured former South Kingstown standout Liam McGill, who finished the summer with a .279 batting average. McGill played three seasons at Columbia and is slated to do an additional year at Bryant next spring. Former Rebel Blaine Lidsky of Stonehill batted .160 and tied for the team lead with seven RBI. North Kingstown’s Ryan O’Donnell of Salve Regina had a 3.86 ERA for Fishers Island Lemonade.
South Kingstown’s and URI’s Bo Brutti ranked fourth in the league in ERA for the Southcoast Health Black Team, finishing at 1.47 to go with 21 strikeouts. South Kingstown native Dylan McCormick of Salem State had 2.45 ERA for Southcoast Health.
Prout grad Tate Copeland had a 9.00 ERA for the Paul Bailey’s Blue Crew, while recording the fastest pitch velocity of the summer in the league.
Other award winners were Scott Holzwasser of Northeastern as the MVP; Luke Dawson of Holy Cross as the Pitcher of the Year; Erick Ramirez of UMass-Dartmouth as the Defensive Player of the Year. URI’s Billy Butler and Max Power of Holy Cross won the Commisioner’s Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.