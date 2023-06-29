With the roster now set for the upcoming season, University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coaches are turning their attention to the class of 2024, and got their efforts off to a strong start on Tuesday.
Four-star point guard Ben Hammond made a verbal commitment to the Rams, becoming the highest-rated recruit to pledge to URI in coach Archie Miller’s tenure.
Hammond is another player in the long-established pipeline between URI and the Washington, D.C., area, which has continued to produce since Miller’s arrival thanks in part to assistant coach Kenny Johnson. Hammond attends Paul VI High School in Chantilly, Virginia, a powerhouse program that features several high-major prospects.
A 5-foot-11 guard who profiles as a prototypical point guard, Hammond is rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star prospect by 247sports. He chose URI over fellow Atlantic 10 teams George Mason and Fordham, plus Charleston, Fairfield, Towson and others.
