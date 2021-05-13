The North Kingstown boys tennis team made its return to the court in style on Tuesday with a 7-0 sweep of Narragansett. The Skippers are coming off a 9-6 season in 2019 and will be looking to make some noise in Division II. Narragansett went 6-9 in D-II in 2019 after winning the D-III title in 2017 and finishing as the runner-up in 2018.
Photos: Michael Derr
