PROVIDENCE — Prout senior Drew Jalbert still had plenty of important meets on his calendar over the last two years. But even for a top-level swimmer like Jalbert, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League state meet is unique.
“So fun,” Jalbert said. “I love this meet. I don’t know how to describe it, but no matter how I prepared I feel going into it, I always wake up in the morning and it’s just nerves. This meet is nerve-wracking, it’s fast and it’s so fun.”
After last year’s cancellation, it was good to be back.
Jalbert capped off a tremendous high school career with a gold medal in the 100 butterfly and a silver in the 50 freestyle in Saturday’s state meet at the Kathleen Moran Coleman Aquatic Center. He also helped the South County Co-Op team to fourth place. North Kingstown was sixth and South Kingstown finished ninth.
In the girls meet, Prout finished third overall, for its best showing since 2015. North Kingstown finished seventh and Division III champion Narragansett was eighth.
Jalbert stars again
If not for the 2020 cancellation, Jalbert might have been going for a fourth straight gold in the 200 individual medley, which he won in 2019 and 2020. With last year off the table, the University of Pittsburgh-bound swimmer tapped into his versatility to go in another direction in his final state meet.
“This was my first time with the 100 fly,” Jalbert said. “I was going to try for the four-peat in the IM, but obviously we didn’t have a meet last year. This year, I just wanted to go for my two main events.”
Jalbert finished as the runner-up to Barrington’s Will McClelland in the 50 freestyle. He climbed out of the pool and immediately up to the starting blocks for the next event, the 100 butterfly. McClelland did the same. This time, it was Jalbert prevailing by .69 seconds, winning gold in 49.26 seconds.
“I chose the 50 free and the 100 fly back-to-back. I knew it would hurt, but I went for it,” Jalbert said. “Both races, I didn’t get the time I wanted. But I was a hundredth off my best time in the fly, so I’ll take it. Can’t complain about that.”
Jalbert represented a small but mighty South County Co-Op team, which finished fourth overall despite bringing only seven swimmers to the meet. Only Barrington, Bishop Hendricken and Wheeler finished ahead. Two relays scored big points for the squad. Jalbert, Joe Brown, Jesse Brunelle and Christian Pereira teamed up for third in the medley. It was Jalbert, Brunelle, Pereira and Ben Leal taking third in the 200 free relay.
Pereira and Leal medaled in two individual events apiece, while Brunelle and Brown took home hardware in one race each.
The team also won the sportsmanship award.
“Crazy. We pulled up here with seven guys and got fourth,” Jalbert said. “After getting dead last in our division championships. We showed up today.”
Two young standouts led the North Kingstown boys. Sophomore Zach Szabo grabbed a silver medal in the 100 backstroke and also took fifth in the 50 freestyle. Freshman Zach Proulx was sixth in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 butterfly. Troy Fielding added a 16th-place finish in the breaststroke.
Three relay teams also scored. Szabo, Fielding, Proulx and Nick Swanson placed fifth in the medley event. Evan Wysor joined Szabo, Fielding and Proulx for fifth place in the 400 freestyle relay. In the 200, it was Swanson, Connor Moreau, Nolan Roach and Andrew Downey taking 13th.
South Kingstown was led by Andrew Cappelli, who placed eighth in the 100 freestyle and 10th in the 50 free. Jackson White added a 10th place in the 500 free and took 13th in the butterfly. Ethan Young finished 10th in the breaststroke.
South’s 200 free relay squad finished seventh, with White and Cappelli alongside Jimmy Robbin and Charlie Lucia. White, Young, Robbin and Cappelli finished eighth in the medley relay. Young, Lucia, Logan Gamache and Armand Michaud finished 14th in the 400.
Prout girls surge to third
While Barrington lapped the field for the girls title, Prout was just five points behind second-place La Salle. The third-place finish is the best for the Crusaders since they were the state runner-up in 2015. Like the co-op boys squad, the Crusader girls won the sportsmanship award, as well.
Three swimmers each scored a pair of top-eight finishes to lead the charge. Isabella Giannetto took third in the breaststroke and fourth in the 50 freestyle; Paige Meller finished third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500; and Madison Stearns placed fourth in the backstroke and eighth in the 200 IM.
Those three also helped Prout to big finishes in the relays. Stearns, Giannetto, Meller and Alexandra Panteleos finished fourth in the medley relay. In the 400 free relay, it was Stearns, Meller, Caroline Cloxton and Jane Dator taking fourth. The 200 free relay team of Cloxton, Panteleos, Giannetto and Ella Niedelman had the team’s top finish with a bronze medal.
Dator added an 11th-place finish in the 500 freestyle and Brooke Irons finished 11th in the breaststroke. Cloxton was 15th in the 200 freestyle and Laura Gilfert took 15th in the 50 free.
North Kingstown’s young squad delivered some highlights in the seventh-place finish, with a pair of freshmen setting the pace. Angela Pariseault was fifth in both the 200 IM and the breaststroke. Classmate Clare Carroll finished fifth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 free.
Those two also teamed up with Sofia Simas and Eve Piazza for North’s top overall finish of the day as the 200 free relay squad earned a silver medal as the runner-up.
Piazza, Marykate Hanus and Julia Cotsonas also scored for the Skippers. Hanus, Pariseault, Piazza and Carroll joined forces to take sixth in the 200 medley relay. In the 400 free relay, the Skippers took 11th, with Emma Michaud, Fallon Preble, Camryn Preble and Bridget Robenhymer swimming.
With only six swimmers qualifying for states, Narragansett punched well above its weight for the eighth-place finish.
As they did in Narragansett’s division championship effort, sophomores Abby Bauman and Maggie Taplin were at the head of the pack. Bauman had the team’s top overall finish with a bronze medal in the 500 freestyle. She also took eighth in the 200 freestyle. Taplin took sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 backstroke. Those finishes capped a season in which the sophomore standouts put a stamp in the Mariner record books.
The six Mariner swimmers maxed out to fill the relay events. Bauman, Isabel Tahlmore, Livy Waranis and Daizy Sweetman led the way with a seventh-place finish in the 200 free relay. Bauman, Taplin, Tahlmore and Madison Tally placed eighth in the 400 free relay. Taplin, Waranis, Sweetman and Tally took 11th in the medley.
Tahlmore and Tally also scored in individual events for the Mariners.
