Two losses in the middle of the season showed that the defending champs might not be the favorite. Everything since says they shouldn’t be counted out either.
The North Kingstown boys volleyball team has won seven matches in a row since back-to-back losses to Bishop Hendricken and La Salle. Included in the streak was a signature win as the Skippers avenged their loss to La Salle with a 3-1 victory on Monday.
The Skippers beat back another top contender, Chariho, on Wednesday in an impressive 3-0 sweep. They're now 13-2 on the season.
The win streak began with two straight victories over Coventry. The team then beat South Kingstown, Cranston East, Classical and East Greenwich before the breakthrough win over La Salle. It was just the second loss of the season for the Rams.
North won the first set 25-14 against La Salle and dropped the second before winning two straight by 25-22 scores to take the match. Mason Andrade racked up 20 kills, three blocks and 11 digs. Cam Alexander tallied 13 kills and six digs.Ryan Harrington stood out defensively with 17 digs. Ryan Murphy added three kills and three blocks, and Sean McManus had four kills and four blocks.
Chariho posed another challenge on Wednesday, but the Skippers answered it extremely well, winning 25-19, 25-23 and 28-26.
Mason Andrade slammed home 19 kills, setting the new single-season school record with 262. Cam Alexander added 11 kills and Sean McManus had nine kills. Ryan Harrington tallied 14 digs and Tyler Yang handed out 40 assists.
North Kingstown will close the season with matchups against Bishop Hendricken, Cranston East and Cranston West.
Mariners fall in battle of contenders
The Narragansett boys lacrosse team was looking to grab a statement win and avenge its only loss, but Pilgrim maintained the status quo in a key matchup on Thursday. The unbeaten Patriots rolled on with a 15-4 win over the Mariners in Warwick.
Narragansett bounced back on Monday with an 18-6 victory over Rogers. The regular season concludes this week with games against Toll Gate and PCD.
NK baseball takes first loss
The North Kingstown baseball team remains one of the top contenders for the state title, but is no longer unbeaten. Central surprised the Skippers for a 9-1 win on Friday at Lischio Field. The Skippers had won 14 league games in a row to start the season.
North has already bounced back, taking the second game of its series with Central by a 10-2 score on Monday.
