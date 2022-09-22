NORTH KINGSTOWN — In a matchup of two teams wanting to play the same kind of game, Woonsocket did it a little better than South Kingstown.
The Villa Novans dominated possession in the second half with eight-minute and six-minute scoring drives and out-slugged South Kingstown for a 19-14 win in their Division II league opener Thursday night.
“Smashmouth football,” Woonsocket coach Charlie Bibeault said. “We like our chances when we get into a physical game.”
A year ago, South Kingstown won a 13-7 brawl with the Novans, so it was no surprise that the rematch played out in similar fashion. Defense was the calling card for both teams in the first quarter. Woonsocket went up 7-0 before a South Kingstown answer. A successful two-point conversion was the difference as the Rebels went to halftime with an 8-7 lead.
Woonsocket’s opening possession of the second half set a course for the win. Starting at their own 25-yard line, the Novans marched 75 yards in 13 plays, chewing up most of the third quarter clock along the way. Daunte Melton’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jamaury Ball capped the drive and put the Novans up 13-8. The two-point conversion was no good.
“That’s kind of our MO,” Bibeault said. “Let’s focus on our size, let’s focus on our backs that we can rotate in and out. We feel like if we can get into these long drives, we can wear you down. We’ve got depth.”
A penalty on the ensuing kickoff negated a good return. Then a holding penalty on the first snap and a negative play sent the Rebels back further. They had the ball for just three minutes before giving it back on a punt.
“We made some mistakes,” South Kingstown head coach Gerry Zannella said. “Penalties. That early possession in the second half – we had the ball at the 40 and then next thing you know, we’re back at the 4. That’s frustrating.”
Woonsocket went right back to work, moving 59 yards in 12 plays for another score. Jonathan Peguero, Jr., rambled in from 6 yards out to make it 19-8. Just 5:37 remained in the game, with South Kingstown still having had just the one possession after halftime.
“They’re physical up inside and we weren’t 100 percent tonight,” Zannella said. “They were young last year. All their sophomores played, so they’re all back. And not only are they big, they’re deep. They were rotating the running backs through. They’re tough. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re physical. And their coach understand what his guys do well.”
A quick strike kept the Rebels within range. On the second play of their next series, Rian O’Rourke hit Amani Boamah on a short pattern, and the junior sliced his way to the sideline, then took off for a 68-yard touchdown. The big play cut Woonsocket’s lead to five at 19-14.
Woonsocket failed to score on its next trip, but managed to take all but 1:09 off the clock. Having used all their timeouts to keep the Novans from running out the clock, the Rebels were behind the eight-ball as they took over. They successfully drove into Woonsocket territory but ran out of time. A completed pass and some attempted laterals ended with Woonsocket’s Alex Bonilla grabbing the ball out of the air and falling on it to ice the win.
Woonsocket finished with 17 minutes of possession in the second half. The Rebels had the ball only three times.
“We were able to do some nice things,” Zannella said. “When we execute and we put the ball in the right people’s hands, we can be explosive. But we can’t let people just step off the ball and control the clock and control the line of scrimmage.”
Vincenzo Casieri had the first touchdown for Woonsocket with a 37-yard scamper to paydirt in the second quarter. South Kingstown got the lead thanks to an 18-yard touchdown pass from O’Rourke to Phoenix Sward with one minute left before halftime. Sward also ran in the two-point try.
The Novans racked up 254 yards rushing. Peguero Jr. led the charge with eight carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. Casieri carried 11 times for 65 yards and a score. Melton totaled 75 yards on the ground and completed 10 of 17 passes for 53 yards through the air. Ball had four catches for 48 yards.
Boamah caught five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rebels, who struggled to get their own ground game in gear. They were limited to 30 yards rushing.
The win puts the Novans at 2-0 on the year. They’ll host Shea in their home opener on Saturday.
“We’re a young team,” Bibeault said. “To be able to scrap wins together is all that matters. We’ve got to keep the momentum going.”
