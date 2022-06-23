It’s been an up-and-down first two weeks of the season for the Ocean State Waves, but the team’s pitching staff has been more up than down.
The Waves rank fourth in the league in ERA with a 3.25 mark. They also rank second in the league in strikeouts with 140.
Among the standouts, Tyler Mudd of Holy Cross has been impressive in the starting rotation for the Waves, pitching 13.1 innings without allowing an earned run. Ayden Head of Georgetown also has a 0.00 ERA through a pair of outings. Joe Cinnella of Seton Hall has a 1.72 ERA across four appearances. Joe Sheets of Columbia has a 2.79 ERA in the rotation. And Nick Payero ranks second in the league in strikeouts with 25.
Brooks Ey of VCU has been dominant while pitching mostly out of the bullpen, posting a 1/63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.
Lidsky getting a chance
Former South Kingstown High School star Blaine Lidsky is back on his home field thanks to a temporary contract with the Waves.
Lidsky is coming off a terrific spring with the Stonehill baseball team. He was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-East Region second team after hitting .370 with 11 home runs for the Skyhawks. He led the conference in hits and was top 10 in most other categories.
In six games with the Waves, Lidsky is batting .176.
A Wave in Omaha
Former Waves standout Michael Turner is competing at the College World Series with Arkansas. Turner played catcher and batted .252 for the Waves in 2018, when he was at Kent State. After a big season with the Golden Flashes in 2021, Turner transferred to Arkansas for a graduate year. He’s been fantastic for the Razorbacks, hitting .325 with nine home runs.
Arkansas split its first two games in Omaha before staying alive with a victory over Auburn on Tuesday.
Honeyman honored
Last year’s NECBL MVP still hasn’t cooled down. After setting records for the Ocean State Waves last summer, Boston College’s Travis Honeyman is lighting it up for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer. Honeyman is batting .385 with three home runs. He was honored as the Cape League’s Hitter of the Week this week.
Back-to-back
The Waves have a pair of home games this weekend. They’ll host Mystic on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., before welcoming in Keene for a Sunday afternoon tilt, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
