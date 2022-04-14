NARRAGANSETT — The two losses Narragansett suffered in the first week of the baseball season were not created equal.
The Mariners lost 10-0 to Westerly in the season opener but delivered a gritty performance in response. Westerly still prevailed, winning 5-3 in extra innings on a cold Thursday evening at Sprague Field, but the comeback efforts and solid baseball that Narragansett played represented a nice improvement.
“It was a big step forward for us. We just lost to that same team 10-0 two days ago. I knew that game was kind of a fluke, but still – it’s 10-0,” Narragansett head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “I thought what we saw today was our brand of baseball and what we’ll bring forward. We still have a ton of work to do. We’re still 0-2 at the end of the day. But I’m happy with the group I saw today and the fight that they showed. That’s a really good team over there.”
Westerly shapes up as one of the stronger teams in Division II and looked the part in the season opener. Thursday’s game could have gone down a similar path when the Bulldogs struck quickly in the top of the first inning. Narragansett starter Andrew DiBiasio settled in and limited the damage, as the Bulldogs put two runs on the board.
“DiBiasio is just a ballplayer,” Van Fechtmann said. “That could have very well been a six or seven run first inning. He kept it to two, avoided the big inning. He just grinded from there, got better as the game went along.”
DiBiasio didn’t allow another run in his outing, which set the stage for a Narragansett rally. Bodhi Parks made it a 2-1 game with an RBI double in the fourth inning. An RBI groundout by Tyler Reissner plated the tying run.
Westerly regained the lead with a run in the fifth, but Narragansett stayed close thanks to strong relief work by Parks, including a strikeout of Bulldog star Greg Gorman in the seventh inning.
“He threw him three fastballs. A lot of confidence,” Van Fechtmann said. “That’s one of the best hitters we’ll see all year. Really proud of what he did, especially after catching.”
The Mariners delivered another comeback in its last at-bats. Reissner walked to lead off the second, and Tyler Poirier followed with a bouncing ball over shortstop that went for a hit. After an intentional walk to DiBiasio, Zander Kent was hit by a pitch, which forced in the tying run.
In extras, Westerly took the lead back when Evan Clyne scored on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly made it 5-3.
The Mariners threatened to answer again in the bottom of the eighth. Reissner reached on an error and Ben Catero drew a walk. Both runners moved up a base. Poirier was Narragansett’s last hope and nearly legged out an infield hit to shortstop, but umpires ruled him out on the close play.
That sealed the win for Westerly. Narragansett’s chance to regroup comes Saturday with a road game at West Warwick.
“These kids have a perfect attitude,” Van Fechtmann said. “They’re already pumped to go to practice tomorrow. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.