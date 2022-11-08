SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The Archie Miller era at Rhode Island opened with some highlights and a crowd that was eager to cheer on every one of them.
But the Rams will have to wait a little longer for win number one.
A veteran Quinnipiac team came into the Ryan Center and spoiled Miller’s debut on the sidelines in Kingston with a 67-62 victory on Monday night.
“Disappointed for our fans and disappointed for our team. There was a lot of excitement coming into the game. I thought our crowd was terrific. Our students were terrific. Disappointed that we weren’t able to get off to the start that we wanted,” Miller said. “But it’s also the reality of where we are right now. You looked at a team that played the game with very little experience playing together, very little experience with certain lineups and style. We could never really get a rhythm offensively, especially in the first half.”
Miller didn’t hide his concern about the season-opening matchup when speaking with the media last week. Quinnipiac’s experience at the guard spots and its strength in the paint made for a rough combination when paired with URI’s inexperience and lack of offensive firepower. Those areas closed the usual gap one would expect between an Atlantic 10 and a MAAC program.
In year one of a rebuild, delivering effort, finding building block players and developing an identity are key. There are hints of that for the Rams. But that’s big picture stuff; in a given game, a team must still execute, and the Rams didn’t do it consistently enough.
“If you had told me at home, we would shoot 29 free throws and get 19 second shots, that’s usually a pretty good sign that you did some good things,” Miller said. “We just weren’t very good at anything at either end of the floor, in terms of being like rock solid. Tonight is a by-product of not being great at what you’re trying to do right now.”
The Rams faced a 12-point deficit - their largest of the night - near the midway point of the second half. A putback by Malik Martin and a bucket in the post by Abdou Samb trimmed it to eight before defense sparked Rhody’s first real run of the night. An Ishmael Leggett steal led to a fast-break layup by Sebastian Thomas. Martin’s block set up a Leggett bucket, capping an 8-0 burst that moved the Rams within four.
Later, with Quinnipiac’s lead at five, the Rams moved back to even on a baseline layup by Rory Stewart and free throws by Thomas and Samb. It was a 60-60 game with 5:17 left, and the Ryan Center had more life than at any point last spring.
From there, the Rams stumbled. They went nearly four minutes without a point. In the meantime, the Bobcats scored six straight points, with a driving layup by Dezi Jones in the final minute essentially putting the game away.
“Like I told those guys at the end of the game, I’m disappointed and I think I need to do a better job of finding a way to create more of a rhythm offensively,” Miller said. “I thought in that one stretch in the second half, we started to get some defense to offense and we played a little bigger. Like I told our team, usually in that four-minute stretch to win a game, those are the ones that good teams know how to win and we’re not there yet.”
The Rams were chasing for most of the first 20 minutes. Quinnipiac rallied from an early 4-0 deficit and led through the rest of the half. The Rams lost 12 turnovers, while the veteran Bobcats had just five. Ike Nweke bullied URI in the paint for the Bobcats with six offensive rebounds and 10 points. Quinnipiac led by as many as six points before a Martin 3-pointer in the final minute made it a 34-31 game at the break.
Quinnipiac started strong in the second half with a 9-0 run, putting URI in a hole it spent the rest of the night trying to dig out of.
URI had 19 turnovers to 12 assists, struggling particularly in half-court sets. The Rams shot 37 percent from the field.
“This year’s group is challenged right now early in the season in making shots,” Miller said. “Whether it’s practice or scrimmages, it’s not our greatest strength. I’m pleased with the 29 free-throw attempts. I think that’s a winning formula. Making 16 is not what you want. We have to be more of a quality shot team, especially from 3. We have to take good 3s. We can’t take ones that are, ‘Let me test one out, see if it’s my night,’ or ‘Let me get going here.’ That’s not how we are right now.”
At the other end, the Rams didn’t have an answer for Ike Nweke, who racked up eight offensive rebounds and finished with a double-double. URI ultimately finished with a rebounding edge, but Nweke’s second-chance points in the first half helped build Quinnipiac’s lead.
“Those first four minutes, first eight minutes, you want that other team to be feeling a little different, and I don’t think they were - they were comfortable,” Miller said. “I thought we would be much tougher on the ball and ready to bring more muscle to the table. They were too comfortable, they hammered us on the boards in the first half and they got some confidence. Second half, we showed some signs and some stretches where we were a little better.”
Returning players led the way for the Rams, with Leggett scoring 14 points, Martin tallying 11 and Thomas scoring 10. Samb had eight points in his first action as a Ram. Alex Tchikou led the newcomers with seven points and five rebounds. Transfers Brayon Freeman and Brandon Weston - who led the charge in an intra-squad scrimmage last weekend - were surprisingly quiet in their official debuts. Freeman was in early foul trouble and finished with just two points. Weston did not score.
“We were a little star struck tonight,” Miller said. “We had some guys play out of character. You’ve got to get that one under your belt.”
The defeat was reminiscent of the first chapter of another rebuild. Dan Hurley lost his URI debut in 2012.
Miller expected a work in progress, though his own expectations for his team remain high.
“I don’t take any positives when we lose a game. We come here to win. Period,” Miller said. “Are there some highlights when we go? Some guys did some good things in the heat of the moment, sometimes for the first time in their careers? Yeah, there were some good things, some good signs. Guys continued to fight through it. We have to win the game. There are lot of things that go on through the 40 minutes. I know this, last media timeout, it’s a one possession game. We have to find a way to win that game. That’s on me - I have to do a better job of putting them in position and finding a way to win that game. That’s where we have to get to, that’s where we have to be. When things aren’t going well and you’re not having your best night, you find a way to grind it out and get it.”
