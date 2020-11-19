NARRAGANSETT — For the first time since 2012, the Narragansett boys soccer team is one of the last four teams standing in its division.
The Mariners edged Ponaganset 1-0 on Monday night for a spot in the Division III semifinals. They will face Paul Cuffee on Thursday night for a spot in the championship.
The return to the semifinal round matches up with what’s been a resurgent season for the program. After a few middling years in Division II, Narragansett has taken D-III by storm following realignment, finishing the regular season with a 7-1-1 overall record, and it was more of the same as the postseason began. Aidan Hayes broke a scoreless tie in the 54th minute and Adam Lurgio logged a clean sheet to send the Mariners to the next round.
“It’s all about the team,” Hayes said. “We pass the ball well, we have great chemistry. We come out and get it done.”
The program’s last semifinal appearance came eight years ago, when it finished as the Division II runner-up. It’s been even longer since the Mariners last claimed the top prize. The program’s lone championship was in 1986.
For the more recent past that the current Mariners are aware of, the team won three games in 2018 and four in 2019. They made the D-III playoffs in 2017 but were on the road for the opening round and lost to the same Ponaganset program they met again on Monday.
“It’s been a while since we hosted a playoff game,” head coach Kevin Kennedy said. “Glad to give the fans a good game. We only put one up on the board but we were playing. We were pressuring them all game.”
The pressure yielded a few chances in the first half, the best of which came on a breakaway look in the 37th minute that was turned away. Ponaganset also had some quality looks, but Lurgio came through. A high-arcing shot from the left side in the 26th minute was the top opportunity for the Chieftains, and Lurgio made a leaping stop.
“He’s steady back there for us, which is nice,” Kennedy said of Lurgio.
A tactical change opened up even more opportunities for the Mariners in the second half.
“We put someone on their sweeper and once we did that, it kind of crowded up for him, so play was just moving toward their goal,” Kennedy said.
After two near-misses, the Mariners broke the deadlock. Brady Butler settled a long lead pass on the right side of the box and muscled a pass to Declan Fogarty, who knocked it over to Hayes on the left side, directly in front of the net. With the goalie drawn to the action on the other side, Hayes simply had to touch it in.
“Brady got it to Declan. Declan kind of threaded the needle through a couple of defenders,” Hayes said. “I just had to tap it in.”
It was exactly the kind of goal the Mariners knew they might need to get. Ponaganset’s defense was adept at muddying up the action in the final third. There would be no works of art.
“Scrappy goal,” Kennedy said. “I said to them at halftime, ‘The way they’re playing – they’re hitting everything one-time out and playing very physical – it’s not going to be a pretty goal.’ We had to match their intensity and we did.”
The Mariners threatened to add to their lead but one was enough as they closed out the win.
“It’s great,” Hayes said. “It’s my sophomore year. The seniors are really hype. This is our first chance in like 40 years. So we’re excited to go into the semis.”
Paul Cuffee, the No. 2 seed from D-III-North won by forfeit for its spot in the semis after Tiverton – its quarterfinal opponent – was forced to quarantine. Due to the short season and regionalized play, Narragansett did not face Paul Cuffee in the regular season. The same was true for the Ponaganset game.
“We told them before the game, for the last few years, we’ve been working on our skills,” Kennedy said. “Now we have the set – just go out and play.”
