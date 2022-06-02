The holiday weekend didn’t stop the roster construction process for Archie Miller and the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team.
The Rams picked up two more commitments as Miller’s first URI team continues to take shape. North Carolina transfer Anthony Harris is expected to join the Rams for the upcoming season. New Zealand forward KC Nwafor will arrive either mid-year next season or for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
Harris is the seventh commitment for next year’s squad. One scholarship remains.
Out of high school, Harris was a consensus top 100 recruit who had offers from several powerhouse programs, including an Indiana team then coached by Miller. The 6-foot-4 native of Virginia committed to Virginia Tech before changing his plans when Hokies coach Buzz Williams departed. Harris headed to Chapel Hill instead. He played in 14 games this past season, averaging 2.6 points per game before his season was cut short for “undisclosed reasons.” He saw time in 16 games the year before, after five games in a redshirt freshman campaign, with injuries limiting him in both years.
Nwafor attends prep school in New Zealand and has competed internationally for Nigeria. The 6-foot-7 forward is a native of Nigeria.
Harris joins a backcourt with growing depth. Along with Harris, George Washington transfer Brayon Freeman and Seton Hall transfer Brandon Weston give the Rams significant experience at the guard spots. URI also returns Ishmael Leggett, Jalen Carey and Sebastian Thomas. Wing Louis Hutchinson is also in the fold.
The frontcourt recruits include Jeremy Foumena, Rory Stewart and Josaphat Bilau.
