Nearly 200 players turned out for the Chris Collins Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament at Tuckertown Park in South Kingstown on Saturday. The fourth edition of the event honors the life of the late Chris Collins, a standout student and baseball player at South Kingstown High School. The event raises funds for the foundation’s efforts, which includes a peer-to-peer mental health program in local schools.

