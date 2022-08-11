Nearly 200 players turned out for the Chris Collins Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament at Tuckertown Park in South Kingstown on Saturday. The fourth edition of the event honors the life of the late Chris Collins, a standout student and baseball player at South Kingstown High School. The event raises funds for the foundation’s efforts, which includes a peer-to-peer mental health program in local schools.
Online Poll
Has this year’s heat and lack of rain negatively impacted your ability to enjoy the summer?
In what has been a rare sight this season, brief thunderstorms breezed through Rhode Island Tuesday night, bringing the Ocean State a sliver of rain on what has otherwise been a hot, humid and dry summer. The conditions have been so bad that Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee issued a statewide drought advisory this week, based on the recommendation of federal, state and local experts that make up the state’s Drought Steering Committee. This is on top of several communities in the Ocean State that have limited or banned outdoor water use this season. With all of those factors, has this year’s heat and lack of rain negatively impacted your ability to enjoy the summer? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
