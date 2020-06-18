The commitment of Syracuse transfer Jalen Carey to URI is official, the school announced last week.
The heavily recruited transfer chose the Rams from a group of suiters that included Georgetown, Connecticut, Marquette, Creighton, Alabama and BYU. The 6-3, 186-pound Harlem, N.Y. native spent two years at Syracuse after a highly-decorated career at Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, N.J.
Coming out of high school, Carey was a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2018. ESPN.com ranked him as the No. 38 prospect overall nationally, making him one of the highest-rated recruits in program history. Out of high school, the list of programs that recruited him included the likes of Kansas, Villanova, Miami, Rutgers and UConn.
“Jalen is a significantly talented basketball player who can make a major impact on our program,” Cox said. “We have built a team that we believe will not just compete at the top end of the Atlantic 10, but also nationally for years to come.”
Carey arrives with two seasons of eligibility, with a strong chance to recoup a third season. He played in 25 games for the Orange as a freshman, averaging 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per contest in 2018-19. Last season he started two exhibition games and the first two regular-season contests before a thumb injury ended his season. He will attempt to regain the season via the waiver process.
Carey is the fifth transfer to join Cox in Rhode Island this offseason. Brothers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell from Maryland, Malik Martin from Charlotte and Allen Betrand from Towson have all been added, and each brings at least two seasons of eligibility. Along with freshmen Tres Berry and Ishmael Leggett, Rhode Island has brought in seven new players, completing an overhaul of the roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.