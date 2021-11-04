Nearly every game in the Division II field hockey playoffs was decided by one goal, and South Kingstown ended up on the wrong end of the closest of the close games. Second-seeded Burrillville beat the third-seeded Rebels 3-2 in double overtime on Friday. The Rebels were seeking a second straight trip to the championship game after their runner-up finish in 2020. After a win over Tiverton in the quarterfinals, the Rebels fought back from a 2-1 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game on a penalty corner with no time left on the clock. Lauren Adams scored the equalizer. Haley Casten had the other goal for the Rebels. Burrillville’s Morgan Rainville scored the game-winner in the second overtime. Burrillville went on to the finals, where it lost to Cumberland.

