South Kingstown played three tight games in the state tournament and successfully navigated another one in its first game on the regional stage.
The Rhode Island champs scored two runs in the final inning to walk off with a 5-4 victory over Massachusetts in the first game of the Senior Little League East Regional on Monday in Bangor, Maine.
“Pretty happy with them,” manager Frank Gallucci said. “They came in charged up. It was a back and forth game. It really could have gone either way. But they came in, they wanted it. They had to dig deep, and they did. They got tough in the seventh and made it happen.”
The win sent South Kingstown into the second round of the double-elimination bracket. The team was slated to face Pennsylvania on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
The team’s stay in Maine was enjoyable even before the win. Bangor is the former host of the Senior Little League World Series and Shawn T. Mansfield Stadium is a quality facility that was built after a donation by bestselling author Stephen King. The tournament has a festive atmosphere. It’s a just reward for the squad that finally broke through for a senior division title, after a number of near-misses over the years. The league hadn’t won a state title at any level since 1960.
“This place is unbelievable,” Gallucci said. “It’s legit up here. They had the World Series for a long time, and there are a bunch of volunteers who have been involved forever. The stadium is gorgeous. They do such a nice job.”
South Kingstown made itself at home with Monday’s victory. Patrick Ruhle and Tim Menard pitched well, and the defense was steady. The Massachusetts squad – from Auburn Little League – managed to inch ahead 4-3 with a run in the fourth inning. It was nothing but zeros until the seventh, when South Kingstown broke through. Pinch runner Eli Wood scored the tying run, and Gian Lepore drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Ben Davis with the winning run.
“Quite honestly, we did get a little lucky,” Gallucci said. “They walked in the winning run. But we’ll take it.”
The win keeps South Kingstown in the winners bracket of the eight-team field. The tourney also features champs from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
