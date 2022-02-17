NORTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown High School girls basketball team saluted its seniors, then closed out an undefeated league season on consecutive nights last week.
The Skippers honored their five seniors on Thursday and pulled away from Classical for a 64-45 victory. On Friday, they cruised past St. Raphael 63-30 to close out a perfect 16-0 campaign.
“It’s been crazy,” senior Anina Sherman said. “But we’ve got to keep pushing. It’s not over yet.”
With other teams still finishing out their seasons, the Skippers will have some time off this week before entering the playoffs as the top seed in Division I and in the state tournament. They are 18-1 overall, their only loss coming in the season opener to Division II contender Rogers.
Thursday’s game was an opportunity to recognize the senior class. While some of their younger teammates are top contributors, the senior group has been crucial to North’s success this season. The group includes Sherman, one of the leading scorers, and starting forward Carrie Peters, plus bench contributors Mackenzie Creed, Jordan D’Allesandro and Isabella Tarsitano.
“They bring hard work every day in practice,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “Leadership, a lot of camaraderie, and a lot of cohesiveness – they calm things down.”
The five seniors got the starting nod in Thursday’s game and delivered a solid first quarter. Sherman scored 10 points as the Skippers jumped to a 17-10 lead. Tarsitano added four points in the quarter and Creed hit a free throw.
“I knew I had to step up, knowing some of the seniors haven’t gotten as many opportunities as me,” Sherman said. “But we really came out strong. I think everybody was excited. It was a fun night.”
“They really work hard and they came to play to start the game,” Simeone said. “[Classical] came back and made it a game, but we put it away.
When the regular lineup took over in the second quarter, the Skippers were a little out of rhythm. Classical took advantage, getting within two points at halftime. But North steadily regained control in the second half. Jaelyn Holmes and Jordan Moreau hit 3-pointers as the lead grew to 10 points before Rogers capped a 9-1 run with a bucket that put the Skippers up by 15 heading into the fourth.
Five points by Sherman and back-to-back 3-pointers by Holmes provided the finishing touch.
Sherman led the Skippers with 21 points. Rogers added 12, Holmes had 11 and Moreau finished with nine.
The Skippers were even better on Friday as they closed out their unbeaten ride. Rogers scored 16 points, Sherman had 12 and Carly Lafferty chipped in with 11 as the Skippers rolled over St. Raphael.
The 16 league wins are the most for the program since the 2013-14 season, when it went 16-2 and won the state championship.
That’s obviously the goal for this group, too, and it’s not a taboo subject.
“Coach likes to bring it up because we know it’s achievable, but right now, we’re just one game at a time,” Sherman said. “We’re not going to let down.”
