NORTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown High School girls lacrosse team looks like a contender in Division II in the early going but got a reminder this week of what it will take to maintain that status.
After a 3-0 start to the season that included a couple of lopsided victories, the Skippers took their first loss on Tuesday, falling 12-10 to Middletown.
“The start to the season was great,” head coach Katie Daley said. “We played as a team the entire team, we fought for every ground ball, our passes were connecting. I think that stuff didn’t happen tonight. But we can only go up from here.”
The Skippers believe the right approach will help them maximize their talents, which have certainly flashed in the early going. They opened the season with a bang, blowing past Cranston West 17-5. They racked up 21 goals in a 21-15 win over Burrillville in game two. They got to 3-0 with a 15-2 demolition of Smithfield.
With a move to D-II – the league where they won the title in 2021 – success was hoped for but not guaranteed.
“I’m pleasantly surprised,” Daley said. “I think last year, we played as individuals a lot more. I think they really love each other, they want to play together and they want to win. You can see that.”
Middletown came into Tuesday’s game with a 3-1 record, shaping up as the toughest challenge the Skippers had faced thus far. The Islanders certainly looked the part. After a back-and-forth stretch to open the game, the Islanders asserted themselves late in the first half, out-scoring the Skippers 5-1 to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.
“I think we started to play as individuals too much,” Daley said. “We’re a team that thrives on playing together and we got away from that. Coming off April vacation, we also had a few girls out because they missed our previous game. Team policy, you can’t play the first half of the next game. So that hurt us a little bit.”
The Skippers scored the first goal of the second half less than a minute in, but couldn’t get a real run going. Later, they cut a four-goal deficit down to two with 6:57 remaining but were unable to get any closer. Middletown goalie Makenna Gilman starred all night and made two key saves in the final five minutes. The Islanders took possession with two minutes left and ran out the clock, denying North’s final opportunity for a comeback.
“They fought every second of that second half,” Daley said. “They wanted it. It says a lot about them. They never give up.”
Lauren Carter, Phoebe Pullyblank, Jade Shabo and Jordan Parris all scored two goals apiece to lead North’s attack. Clara Drinkwater and Camryn Clarke had the other goals. Drinkwater had two assists. River Andersen made eight saves. For Middletown, Riley Clare piled up five goals.
““That was the toughest team we’ve seen,” Daley said. “Those were the best shots our goalie has seen all season and I think she did well. She kept us in the game at the end.”
Another challenge awaits the Skippers on Friday as they take on Chariho, who handed Middletown its only loss.
“Our next game, we have to focus on working as a team,” Daley said. “I think we also came in a little bit too confident. We have to just play our game.”
