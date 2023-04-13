Narragansett had a bumpy start last year then surged to a runner-up finish in Division II, and will have to hope for a similar turnaround this season. The Mariners dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 9-0 loss to East Greenwich on Tuesday afternoon. Before that, Narragansett lost 3-1 to St. Raphael and dropped a tight 5-4 game to Tiverton.
As warmer weather comes to Southern Rhode Island this week, lawmakers in the General Assembly have, once again, found themselves looking toward summer and the inevitable battle between Rhode Island residents and private property owners over where the public's access to the shoreline ends and the rights of homeowners begin. And, as has been the case in recent legislative seasons, there's no clear answer as to when the battle will end, where the line currently is, or where it should be moving forward. While several legislators have proposed bills this session to better define where in the sand public right-of-way beachfront begins and private property ends, the issue has yet to have any serious momentum thrown behind it and, with just two months left before the General Assembly adjourns for the year, the odds of the issue finding a resolution in 2023 dwindles every day. Should more clearly defining where the public’s right of way on the shoreline ends be a bigger priority for lawmakers? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
