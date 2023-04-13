Narragansett had a bumpy start last year then surged to a runner-up finish in Division II, and will have to hope for a similar turnaround this season. The Mariners dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 9-0 loss to East Greenwich on Tuesday afternoon. Before that, Narragansett lost 3-1 to St. Raphael and dropped a tight 5-4 game to Tiverton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.