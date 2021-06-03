NORTH KINGSTOWN — The fact that Zack Koehr could relax on the bench is a perfect reflection of how good the North Kingstown boys volleyball team has been this season.
Yes, the senior standout was itching to get back on the court as he recovered from a thumb injury. But as he watched his teammates race to a perfect start, the top returning player from the 2019 team realized something.
“I’m just proud of them – they don’t even need me out there,” Koehr said.
The Skippers welcomed Koehr back on Friday, getting stronger whether they needed to or not. They swept previously undefeated Bishop Hendricken to put their league-best record at 6-0.
“We knew they were undefeated,” Koehr said. “They’re a great team – great players, an excellent coach. We didn’t take anything for granted. We were ready and prepared. It was a great game.”
It was a special one for the senior class. Outside of Koehr, they were junior varsity players in 2019. The cancellation of the 2020 season stole their chance to emerge as juniors but they’ve made up for lost time. They were honored in senior night festivities Friday, then delivered with another emphatic victory.
“We’ve been playing together all year round,” senior Noah Casey said. “When we found out the season was canceled last year, we just knew it meant we had to work harder in the off-season together. We had to come out as strong as we could and that really showed the last few games.”
In addition to the win over Hendricken, last week’s slate included wins over perennial contender Chariho and 2019 state champion Coventry. All were sweeps; the Skippers have lost only one set all season.
Hendricken represented one of the biggest challenges thus far. The Hawks are led by Sacred Heart commit Dylan McClung, perhaps the top hitter in the state. He made his mark in Friday’s match, but the Skippers also blocked him several times.
On the other side, they moved the ball around and utilized all their firepower. Casey had 12 kills, Ethan Smith tallied eight, and Koehr delivered seven in his first full match back in the lineup. Shawn Murphy added six kills and Sebastian Yates chipped in five. Nolan Trask and Sam Easter combined for 38 assists. Sean Cheney had eight digs and Sean Dempsey had six.
“They’ve got a couple of players who can really hit the ball well,” Casey said. “We tried to focus on our defense because we know we’re a strong offensive team.”
The Skippers trailed 9-7 in the first set before winning six of the next eight points. They stayed in front the rest of the way, finishing out a 25-22 win on a kill by Smith.
A similar surge defined the second set. It was an 8-7 Hendricken lead when the Skippers won 10 of 13 points to take control. It was a balanced effort, with kills by Brendon Bennett, Koehr, Murphy and Yates and Casey. Kills by Smith, Murphy and Koehr led a run of five straight points down the stretch. Murphy put the game away with a kill, securing a 25-17 win.
It was more of the same yet again in the third set, with the Skippers winning 10 of 13 to go up 16-10. Hendricken got within 23-18 before kills by Smith and Murphy closed out the win.
“We’re especially proud because we played every single senior,” Koehr said. “It was a really good win for us.”
Koehr was a little out of rhythm but delivered some highlight-reel kills once he got going.
“I definitely had a slow start but once I got going and comfortable, I was feeling good,” Koehr said.
The Skippers are set for another three-match week before a few days off ahead of the June 10 regular season finale with South Kingstown.
“We’re not looking too far ahead,” Koehr said. “We do have our eyes set on the prize but we’re just taking it one game at a time.”
And that means trying to get better, even when the scores say they don’t need to.
“We’ve got to try to focus on sharpening our skills and continuing to advance,” Casey said. “Sometimes we get sloppy and that can’t happen.”
