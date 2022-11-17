CRANSTON — It wasn’t long after last year’s championship win when the North Kingstown girls soccer team started talking about doing it again.
“Expectations were high,” head coach Mark D’Arezzo said. “That was the biggest thing after the season. I said, ‘The bar has been raised. You need to do better in the off-season. You need to pick your games up.’”
There was talent, there was confidence and there was fuel.
“We knew how awesome it felt to win a state championship,” senior Katherine Van Gorden said. “It was just more motivation to do it again.”
Those were the seeds for a winning culture, and it is blossoming.
A year after their surprise run and shoutout win in the final, the Skippers left no doubt on their way to a second consecutive championship. Riding the scoring prowess of sophomore star Ellie Bishop, the Skippers handled La Salle 3-1 on Saturday at Cranston Stadium to take the state title again.
“We played with a lot of confidence,” senior Katherine Martone said. “We had a lull during the season where we couldn’t find our groove, but we stuck together. Our goal has been to go back-to-back. We did it, so we couldn’t be happier.”
The Skippers lost just twice all season, once in their league opener and once down the stretch. They came back from the early defeat with a 4-1 win and rolled from there, reeling off a 12-game unbeaten streak that had them looking like the team to beat. They pumped in goals at an impressive pace, something that a lot of good high school teams struggle with.
“That’s what we were missing,” D’Arezzo said. “The first few years we were here, we had good players, great defense, great midfield, but we couldn’t finish. Ellie Bishop, Katherine Van Gorden, Bella Cambio – it became the trio. They took it to everybody this year.”
The Skippers ended the season with a loss and a tie in two of their final three games but came back with a vengeance in the playoffs. After surviving a scare against East Greenwich, they dominated Chariho in the semifinals, making it clear that they were back up to speed.
“Our confidence level was definitely up,” Bishop said. “But we had to work just as hard to pull this off.”
La Salle’s win over Cumberland in the semifinals set up a championship rematch. The Skippers knew the Rams would try to knock them off their line and turn the finals into a physical affair, but they didn’t really let it happen. They played the same game they’ve played dozens of times this season and turned it into another win.
“That was the thing all week,” D’Arezzo said. “We said they’re going to come out and establish a presence. They’re physical, they’re not as fast as us, they don’t move the ball as well as us. I said, ‘They’re going to hit you. They’re going to intimidate you. Stand your ground and go right back at them. The game’s going to settle down and we’ll get going.’”
In the 13th minute, Martone staked the Skippers to the lead when she slammed home a free kick from 35 yards out.
“I wasn’t even supposed to be taking that kick,” Martone said. “Our other captain was just like, ‘Kat, you take it.’ I’ve been practicing them all week. I had to try and aim for the net, hope Katherine or Ellie would be there, but it just went in.”
La Salle needed less than three minutes to find an answer as Jordan Vrees netted a one-timer to tie the score. It only added more fuel for the Skippers.
“I just see the engines turning,” D’Arezzo said.
In the 26th minute, they regained the lead. Bishop was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty kick. She easily converted it to put the Skippers ahead 2-1.
Just before halftime, Martone hit a free kick into the box that went just over Van Gorden’s head. Bishop was on the back side and got herself a clean shot that she didn’t miss.
It was her eighth goal of the postseason, a remarkable stretch that earned her tournament MVP honors.
“This feels incredible,” Bishop said. “We’ve worked so hard this season for this. We worked extremely hard last year. Getting this twice in a row feels incredible.”
The Skippers didn’t score again, but didn’t need to. Goalkeeper Sydney Allen and defenders Martone, Valerie Auclair, Casey Chin and Abby Tober kept the Rams off the board through the final 40 minutes. That unit had been the one bit of uncertainty entering the season, but their improvement made everybody forget about those concerns almost immediately.
“We definitely lost a lot of people, but we built it back up as the season went on,” Auclair said. “We’ve been playing really great together. The chemistry back there is amazing.”
That trait was on display all over the field for the Skippers. It was a close-knit group.
“We worked together as a team,” BIshop said. “We had no issues. We gave it our all and we pulled it off.”
Winning helps with that, and so does having a shared goal.
From the time their bus pulled out of Cranston Stadium last year, the Skippers wanted to come back.
“What a great season,” D’Arezzo said. “The parents were into it. The coaches were into it. There was no drama. Everything was positive. The kids played for each other. And they wanted to win. From day one, they said, ‘We want to go back and do it again.’ They responded. They came in ready. And now we’re going to raise the bar some more.”
