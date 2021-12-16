NARRAGANSETT — Defense is always a key for the Narragansett High School girls basketball team so having to lean on it in the first game of the season was a good thing for this season’s young group of Mariners.
Narragansett shut down Prout in the stretch run for a 30-25 victory in Thursday’s opener.
“The defense definitely came through,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “I think it was a really great first game. It goes without saying, losing Leah Hart and Danielle Hart is huge. Not just the scoring, but the experience that they brought. That’s really hard to replace and we have a lot of newcomers. But I was really proud of what they did today. They took care of what they needed to take care of. They pushed through in a tough game situation.”
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the non-league opener, and neither could gain separation until Narragansett opened up a 21-16 lead in the third quarter thanks to buckets by Grace Blessing and Livy Waranis and free throws by Anna Hart. Prout battled back on a drive by Mia Rosato and a 3-pointer from Julia Dusseault, tying the game at 21-21.
“Our shots weren’t falling,” Hart said. “The defense is really what came through at the end.”
In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders went in front 25-24 with 2:27 left on a steal and jumper by Seneca Fielding and a layup on the break by Molly Green. But those would be their last points as Narragansett clamped down. A short jumper Ella Carreau gave the Mariners the lead and they held it by forcing turnovers on Prout’s next five possessions. Hart and Blessing made free throws down the stretch to lock up the win.
“I always preach how important defense is, particularly when you’re struggling offensively,” Mahoney said. “And we really struggled. That’s where they fell back onto their defense. And that’s why we won, especially in the fourth quarter, creating so many turnovers. That was a game changer.”
On the flip side, Prout’s inexperience had an impact down the stretch.
“I think that’s the youth showing,” head coach Kristina Kelly said. “We really need to work on taking care of the ball. They’ve got to learn the composure part of it.”
Narragansett is learning, too, as last season’s supporting cast now takes on main roles. Starting that quest with a victory was welcome.
“It feels really, really good,” said Hart, the younger sister of the two mainstays. “We know we all have to work together. I think last year, it was kind of just them doing everything. This year, we’re all pretty equal and we’re all working really hard.”
In her high school debut, the freshman Blessing paced the Mariners with 13 points. Hart added 11, Carreau had four, Dharma Parks had three and Waranis scored two. Prout was led by Green with seven points. Charleigh George and Fielding added four each. Syliva Mayo scored three, as did Dusseault. Ellie Andrews and Rosato scored two apiece.
Prout was set to open on league play on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. Narragansett hosted Middletown in its league opener on Monday.
