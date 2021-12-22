SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The first period showed the Prout hockey team’s potential.
The next two were a reminder that the state’s premier league is not a friendly place for a young squad.
The Crusaders jumped to a 2-0 lead in Friday’s league opener at Boss Arena but watched Smithfield score five unanswered goals in the second and third period for a 5-2 win.
“It kind of got away from us,” Prout coach John Gaffney said. “That Smithfield team is a well coached team and they took it to us. We’re young. There’s a lot of unpolished, immature kind of play, and that kind of showed up a little bit tonight. But the energy and the enthusiasm and passion are there. We love that. We’ve just got to kind of harness it a little better.”
Freshman Aidan Forcier scored both goals for the Crusaders. The first came with 4:40 left in the opening period. A breakaway look with 1:35 left yielded his second goal and a 2-0 lead. Forcier has earned a spot on Prout’s top line as a freshman and was one of seven freshmen who took the ice on Friday. The Crusader also have a host of sophomores in the mix, with just two seniors on the roster.
“Aidan is a great kid, extremely talented,” Gaffney said. “He had two and I almost thought he was going to have the natural hat trick. I thought he broke in there. But their senior goalie is really good. Once he got into the game, I just knew we were going to need four to win. And he just settled in and we were doing a little too much running around.”
The two-goal cushion didn’t last long. Smithfield got on the board early in the second period on a wrister by Anthony Mercurio. The Sentinels tied the game later in the period, as Ian Wilbur knocked home a rebound.
It remained a 2-2 game until the third period, when Smithfield took advantage of a 5-on-3 situation to jump in front on Chris DiSano’s goal. Mercurio scored his second goal midway through the period for a 4-2 cushion. Prout had a few chances to work its way back into the game but couldn’t light the lamp. The Sentinels added an empty-net goal by Wilbur with 1:25 left to ice the victory.
The teams finished with 14 shots on goal each, but the Sentinels capitalized better on their chances – and on Prout’s mistakes.
‘We have a half dozen freshmen in the lineup, another half dozen sophomores. We’re just young. We’ve got to learn how to play in this Division I,” Gaffney said. “Smithfield, if you talk to their coach, he’d say they’re not as polished as they have been. But they came in and stuck to the game plan and we were kind of running around, so that’s the result you’re going to get. We’re trying to be patient with them as we go through this year.”
The Crusaders took some early hits, too, with captain and defensive anchor Nick Gamba departing with an injury in the opening minutes.
Prout had played a little better in non-league action than it did in its league debut and will be trying to recapture that form going forward. The team will host the Crusader Christmas Classic tournament Dec. 27, 28 and 29 at Benny Magiera Rink in West Warwick.
“The guys are back at it,” Gaffney said. “Good to be back here, win or lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.