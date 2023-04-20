230420ind SchwabSA.jpg

North Kingstown High School graduate Maggie Schwab was named an NJCAA Second-Team All-American after a standout season with the CCRI women’s basketball team. Schwab led the Knights with 15.6 points per game and 10.0 rebounds and finished No. 1 in the nation in field-goal percentage (59.4) while recording 16 double-doubles during the regular season. CCRI finished 22-8, won its second consecutive Region XXI championship, and earned a trip to the NJCAA D-III National Championships for the second year in a row. Schwab is the first CCRI women’s basketball player to earn All-American honors since Kat Raposo, who was a Division II Third Team selection in 2018-19.

