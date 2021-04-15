NORTH KINGSTOWN — A bad first pass was sailing out of bounds. It probably wouldn’t matter in the final result. Ava Mattiucci dove for it anyway, stretching, reaching and keeping it alive with a bump before slamming into the floor. Her team eventually finished the point with a kill and went on to a win.
On a night when the North Kingstown girls volleyball team was a little off its game, effort like that remained a constant and helped the Skippers secure another sweep, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18 over rival South Kingstown on Thursday.
“I think everybody from the bench down wants to be on the floor, everybody wants to be engaged, everybody wants to make plays,” North Kingstown head coach Brian Garrepy said. “The tenacity to pick things up and lay out and be low and ready is there. Their training over the years has been that way. And we give them opportunities every day here to throw that training into practice and to throw it into drills. I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary at all. It’s expected.”
The win put the Skippers at 6-0 as they reached the halfway point of the abbreviated spring season. They have yet to drop a set.
South Kingstown was the only team to take a set from the Skippers last year and pushed for a repeat Thursday, leading in each game. It wasn’t to be this time as the Rebels’ tough start continued. They dropped to 0-4 with the loss.
“We’re playing pretty well,” coach Jackie Elmer said. “We just can’t seal the deal.”
The rivalry between the Rebels and Skippers has had a new wrinkle in recent years with the growth of the South County Juniors Volleyball Club, which attracts players from both schools. The familiarity may have contributed to some uncharacteristic scuffles for the Skippers.
“Any time we play South, there’s a rivalry and the girls are playing against friends and club buddies,” Garrepy said. “There’s an element of competitiveness. They overthink it a little bit. That was probably the least loose we’ve been from an offensive standpoint.”
Sparked by two Chloe Greene kills, the Rebels led 6-4 in the opening set. North Kingstown got kills from Cassidy Cole and Josie Gustavson to power a run of six straight points and nursed the lead from there. Up 19-17, the Skippers rode kills by Gustavson, Cole and Julia Caruolo to win six of the final seven points.
“Ball control was great,” Garrepy said. “Everything coming out from our back row to our setter was great. We were able to run a lot of stuff. Just had trouble scoring. That team has a lot of good players on it. They had some big blocks in there. We haven’t seen that since La Salle.”
The Rebels led for much of the second set, their largest edge coming on a block by Greene that made it 14-9. Kills by Courtney Essex, Ava Wentworth and Carly Tomlinson helped fuel the good start.
Two straight kills by Greene kept the Rebels in front 16-12 before Mattiucci served up three aces in a five-point span for a 17-16 lead. After two consecutive kills by Natalia Maccarone briefly put South Kingstown back in front, North Kingstown won three straight points on a service error, an ace by Halle Berwitz and a block by Gustavson to take the lead for good. An ace by Lauryn Mattiucci finished off a 25-21 win.
The Skippers trailed only briefly in the third set, taking control with a run of six straight points that put them up 15-7. They were cruising – but not on cruise control, as evidenced by Ava Mattiucci’s diving save. It was a 19-14 lead when a bad pass of a Rebel serve set up the play. Caruolo followed the bump with a push over the net. The point ended with Matiucci setting up Cadia Greene for a kill.
Garrepy took a timeout to give Mattiucci a chance to gather herself. She returned to the floor and helped the Skippers finish off the win. A kill by Abigail Ryno and an ace by Berwitz closed out the victory.
That level of competitiveness and effort has become a given for North Kingstown team leaders over the years, and by extension, the full roster. It’s the expectation and it provides the foundation for much of the program’s success.
“That’s just typical,” Garrepy said of Mattiucci. “That happens in drills. Drills where we’re supposed to kick it out and be done. I don’t know if there’s a shut-off valve with her. The timeout was really just to give her an extra minute.”
Gustavson had eight kills and two blocks for the Skippers, Greene tallied six and Ryno had five. Gustavson and Ryno are both juniors seeing their first varsity action this year and are providing a big boost.
“Abby, she could be dominating every night, but we’ve got five pins. Not a single one of them is playing six rotations because we want to get everybody run,” Garrepy said. “And Josie had a monster night.”
Chloe Greene led South Kingstown with nine kills and Tomlinson added five.
“The passing broke down a little bit,” Elmer said. “I’m happy we hung with them. We put a little scare into them. We blocked well, we dug well. We just can’t seem to seal it. We’ll see.”
North Kingstown was set to face another local rival in Prout on Wednesday. South Kingstown visits Prout on Saturday.
