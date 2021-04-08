The Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team has faced two of the most impressive teams in Division IV thus far and come close to both. The Scarlet Knights lost an overtime game to Ponaganset in the season opener and fell 21-14 to Narragansett on Saturday, hoping to build on the positives of those games as they look for better days ahead.
“You’re going to face adversity,” head coach Cliff Fortin said. “You’re not going to win them all but you’ve got to continue fighting hard. I’ve got a great bunch of guys and they’re fighting.”
This is the third season of the co-op arrangement. The team went 1-6 in its first year and 3-5 in 2019. Prout currently has five players on the roster: Matt Pari, Noah Slitt, Joey Porcelli, Mark Benedict Jr., and Chris Fogarty.
“We’re just trying to build,” Fortin said. “I thought by now we’d have a few more kids. Hopefully after this season, they’re seeing that we’re competitive. Prout’s long term goal is to have their own football team. They’ve got to show their numbers here. Hopefully we’ll continue the co-op and and see what happens.”
The Scarlet Knights will face Hope, Davies and Chariho to close out the regular season.
Rebels earn resounding first win
South Kingstown showed some fight in a season-opening loss to North Kingstown and built on it in a big way Saturday with a 34-6 victory over Cranston East.
After the Rebels aired it out in week one, they got back to their roots in the ground game as Rory Hazard ran for four touchdowns. His brother, Ryan Hazard, added one of his own as the Rebels pulled away.
The Rebels are ranked 11th in this week’s Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Poll. They will have their home opener on Friday at 5 p.m., with Cranston West set to visit Curtis Corner Middle School.
South County matches
The area’s Division I volleyball teams are all slated to meet in the next week.
South Kingstown will visit North Kingstown tonight at 6:30 p.m. Prout visits the Skippers next Wednesday. And the Crusaders and Rebels are set to square off next Friday in a 6:30 p.m. game at Prout.
The defending champion Skippers lead the local contingent – and the state – with a 5-0 record.
Prout is sitting at 2-2, having dropped its opener before consecutive wins over Cranston West and Cumberland. The Crusaders took a game from La Salle – last year’s state runner-up – on Tuesday but lost 3-1.
South Kingstown is still looking for its first win. After a COVID pause in the preseason that stretched into the first week, the Rebels dropped their opener to La Salle before coming up short in five-set matches to Cranston East and Mount St. Charles. Their match on Monday against Cranston West was postponed.
