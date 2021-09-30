Sitting at 3-0 and joining the Top 25 this week, the University of Rhode Island football team has a big challenge ahead, one that doubles as the perfect opportunity to prove its fast start is just the beginning.
After a week off, the Rams will be back at Meade Stadium on Saturday to host Stony Brook, a team they’ve never beaten in seven tries since the Seawolves joined the Colonial Athletic Association. A breakthrough win would be a big step for the Rams to show the sellout Homecoming crowd and the rest of the CAA that they’re real contenders.
“They’ve been a tough out for us. I don’t know if I can point to any specific reason, but I do know when you’re looking at this year, we’re going to have to play very well in all three phases of the game,” URI head coach Jim Fleming said. “We’ve got to play a 60-minute game, try to get our run game going, be efficient in our pass game, be aware of their quarterback. They’ve got two backs that run it extremely hard and they’ve got a couple of receivers that we have great respect for.”
URI’s 3-0 start is its best since 2005. Getting to 4-0 would be the best beginning since 2001, when the Rams opened with seven straight wins. Poll voters have taken notice, with URI climbing into the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 for the first time this week. URI made its debut in the poll at No. 21. While the Rams aren’t caught up in rankings, having a number next to their name ahead of a game that’s been sold out for weeks is no small thing.
“The rankings, truth be told, don’t say a lot,” Fleming said. “I think it shows there’s some recognition that we’re a 3-0 football team and you can’t turn your back on a 3-0 football team. There’s a lot of evaluation on who we’ve played and that the records are. It really is not in the conversation until we get into November. But at the same time it’s nice. When you look at the place for football at a state institution, to be able to get your name out nationally and be nationally recognized is great for the perception of football at the University of Rhode Island, which is the benefit for all of us.”
The 3-0 start includes two non-conference wins, plus a CAA victory over an Albany team that is 0-3. The meat of URI’s schedule is upcoming, beginning with the matchup against Stony Brook. No. 9 Delaware and No. 12 Villanova are also part of URI’s October slate.
“We’re just going to have to play a complete game and play our best game,” Fleming said. “I think that’s what every game in this conference is going to require as we go forward.”
Stony Brook has been a particularly tough opponent for the Rams. In some of the early matchups after the Seawolves joined the league, URI was in the midst of some deep struggles. But the Seawolves have continued to be a thorn in URI’s side even as the program has taken significant steps forward. In 2018, when the Rams broke through for a 6-5 campaign, the Seawolves beat them 52-14. In the much anticipated 2019 season, a heartbreaking 31-27 loss to Stony Brook was the last in a string of brutal defeats.
The Seawolves are 1-3 so far this season. They dropped their CAA opener 27-21 to New Hampshire before beating Colgate 24-3. Matched up against FBS powerhouse Oregon, the Seawolves lost 48-7 and dropped their second straight last Saturday against Fordham, 31-14.
“Stony Brook is a good football program,” Fleming said. “Chuck [Priore] runs a tight operation and they’ve got good aggressive, physical kids.”
The Seawolves have done their usual damage on the ground, racking up 707 yards rushing in four games, most in the CAA. Ty Son Lawton and Seba Nekhet both rank among the top 15 in the league in rushing yards. Quarterback Tyquell Fields also is a threat on the ground and has given URI trouble in the past.
“Those backs are good,” Fleming said. “They make things happen and they run extremely hard. There’s a huge challenge ahead of us. Can you stop Stony Brook’s run game? I haven’t seen many people do it. They’re going to get their yards with their two backs and Tyquell’s going to run it. It’s a tough challenge and its one that we’re very much focused in on.”
