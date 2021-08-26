Travis Honeyman had one of the best summers the Ocean State Waves have ever seen, and now he leaves Wakefield as the most decorated player in franchise history.
One day after receiving all-league honors, Honeyman was picked as the recipient of the 2021 New England Collegiate Baseball League Rick Ligi Most Valuable Player Award. He is the first Waves player to win the award, which ranks as the top honor in the league.
Honeyman also won the batting title and was named NECBL Rookie of the Year, in addition to his all-league honors.
A rising sophomore at Boston College, Honeyman played in only 14 games this past spring in his first season of college baseball, but burst onto the scene with the Waves. He opened the season with hits in 14 consecutive games, a hot streak that included seven multi-hit performances. He finished the regular season with a .430 batting average, which broke a 24-year-old league record.
Honeyman also led the league in slugging percentage (.763) and on-base percentage (.530) through the 2021 season and had the fourth-best OPS in the league (1.293).
The right-handed hitter ranked in the top 10 in total hits (40), collected 26 RBI, scored 26 runs, and stole 14 bases. He added eight doubles and seven home runs.
The Massapequa, New York, native helped lead Ocean State to the Southern Division Semifinals after an upset over Mystic in the opening round of the playoffs.
Having just completed their eighth season in the NECBL, the Waves had never had an MVP award winner before Honeyman.
The NECBL handed out eight other major awards, in addition to the honors claimed by Honeyamn. Logan Bravo of North Shore was named the Stephen Strasburg Top Pro Prospect; Addison Kopack of URI and the Mystic Schooners the Christopher Ashmos 10th Player Award; Jackson Nezuh of Martha’s Vineyard was named Robin Roberts Best Starting Pitcher; Mason LaPlante of Valley won Best Defensive Player; Ryan Towle of Valley was named Joe Nathan Top Relief Pitcher; Thomas Joseph of Keene was the Most Improved Player; Ian Ratchford of NECBL champion Danbury was the Joel Cooney Manager of the Year; and Al Libardoni was the Umpire of the Year.
