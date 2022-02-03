Amid last year’s abbreviated indoor track season, division championship meets were not held.
As the meets returned last week, North Kingstown picked up where it left off.
Thanks to strength in throws and relays, the Skipper boys team claimed its ninth consecutive Southern Division championship on Thursday night. They totaled 115 points to hold off Portsmouth with 104. South Kingstown was third with 67 points. Narragansett finished seventh and Prout was eighth.
The girls division meets were scheduled for Saturday but were postponed to Feb. 9 due to the snowstorm.
Throws, relays lead Skipper gold
The Skipper throwing corps contributed 38 points to the winning effort. Andrew Harmon led the charge with a first-place finish in the weight throw. He broke his own school record with a toss of 69 feet, 2.75 inches for the crown. Three teammates also placed in the weight throw, with Shamus Culhane in third, Liam McGovern in fourth and Ethan Wordell in fifth. Wordell added a silver in the shot put, Harmon finished third and McGovern was fifth.
Other big point totals came from relay teams. Cameron Ferrell, Jake Sullivan, Jack Toolin and Cameron Ryan placed first in the 4x800 in a time of 8 minutes, 38.29 seconds. Ferrell, Sullivan and Toolin teamed with Mason Taylor to take first in the 4x400 in 3:39.53. The Skippers also got a second-place finish from their 4x200 team of Taylor, James Borkman, John Schultz and Jackson Webber.
Brendan Pratt also chipped in a lot of points for the Skippers with a third place in the high jump, fifth in the long jump and sixth in the hurdles. Jackson Borge added a third in the 3,000 and a sixth in the 1,000. Other individual medalists for the Skippers were Borkman, Sullivan, Ferrell, Sam Northrup, Adam Hall and Keaton Diehl.
Veterans help Rebels take third
After starring at the state meet last year, South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo, Ryan Hazard and Amani Rojee were up to their usual tricks as the new postseason began.
Capalbo won the 1,500 in 4:11.10 and also finished as the runner-up in the 3,000. Hazard took first in the shot put with a meet record effort of 54-08.50 and also claimed second in the weight throw. Rojee took second in the 300 and third in the 55-meter dash.
Also for the Rebels, Will Ballard chipped in six points with three fifth-place finishes in the 1,000, the 1,500 and the 3,000. Ballard, Capalbo, Rojee and Jacob Mathews took second in the 4x400 relay. The 4x200 team took fifth and the 4x800 squad finished sixth.
Narragansett, Prout grab medals
The Mariners won four medals on their way to the seventh-place finish. Cole Francis finished third in the 1,500, Adam Melnick took fourth in the 1,000 and Killian Oberheu medaled in two throwing events. He took fourth in the shot put and sixth in the weight throw.
Prout got its points from Steven Quinn, who placed third in the 300 and fifth in the 55.
