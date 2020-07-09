For all that’s different in the Ocean State this summer, the water and sun and sand remain a constant, and the organizers of the Waterman Eco-Challenge want people to enjoy them in the name of the annual event.
The 10th anniversary edition of the swim and paddle races at Narragansett Town Beach is going virtual this month, with participants encouraged to register, complete their race on their own and submit results.
For the organizers, it’s a way to keep the tradition alive and continue raising money for its charitable cause. And for potential swimmers and paddlers, it’s a chance to stay connected and get back on the water.
“The success that we’ve able to have raising money for the Janice Causey Memorial Scholarship with the event, and just the overwhelming excitement and energy each year when our community comes together for the event – we really just didn’t want to throw the towel in on all of that,” said founder Brian Gaudagno. “It’s been growing every year and people really look forward to it. This is a way to keep the spirit going.”
The challenge made its debut in 2011 and has become a fixture on the beach’s summer calendar. Last year’s event drew 247 competitors across the swim and paddle races. Guadagno, a longtime Narragansett Surf Rescue lifeguard and the founder of Raw Elements Natural Sunscreen, created the challenge to raise awareness for ocean and sun safety and to bring together the Narragansett beach community. Following the death of Janice “Mama C” Causey in 2014, the challenge took on the scholarship fund named in her honor as its mission. Causey was a beloved art teacher and surf instructor in Narragansett.
“‘Mama C’ was such a wonderful human being and a huge part of our community in Narragansett,” Guadagno said. “She shared her passion for life, for expression, supported people and allowed young people to be comfortable spreading their wings. Here on the beach, she was a surf instructor and was a supporter of Narragansett Beach, a huge supporter of Narragansett Surf Rescue, and probably the biggest supporter of the Waterman Eco Challenge.”
Plans were in the works to commemorate the 10th anniversary this summer, but planning an in-person event wasn’t going to be possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s so much that goes into the physical event, from a planning, operational perspective, that it’s just not an event you can say two weeks in advance, ‘Ok, let’s put it on because we’re in Phase III,’” Guadagno said. “There’s so much that goes into it. So we had to make a decision a couple of months ago, and the way that everything was positioned, the responsible thing and the obvious decision was to not host the event in traditional fashion.”
Instead, swimmers and paddlers are encouraged to hit the water whenever and wherever they can during the month of July. Registrants will still receive a T-shirt and gear from sponsors, and registration fees will go toward the scholarship fund.
“We wanted to pivot and we wanted to still allow people to celebrate and we still wanted to raise money for the scholarship,” Guadagno said. “The goal and the objective is exactly that, to allow people to still celebrate and come together in the spirit of the event, still get the race shirt, still celebrate the anniversary, still be able to get out on the water. And also still be able to support the scholarship.”
So far, Guadagno said, about 75 people have registered.
“We’re grateful that we’re able to get this in, and the response has been incredible,” he said.
It may be a sign that ocean lovers are especially appreciative of time on the water this summer.
“Just personally, with my own experience, during this time, fitness and physical activity have suffered. Even when you try to make the best effort that you can, it’s not necessarily the same. Especially in the spring, when the weather was cold, you don’t have the access to facilities you had before, or to groups you did before. That personal interaction and motiviationi is being a big part of it,” Guadagno said. “With this event, it’s all about the community coming together, getting out on the water and sharing that passion. We’ve got competitors as young as 9, all the way up to people well in their 70s. Having people out there is what this event is all about.
“We’ve seen on the beach, just lifeguarding day-to-day, people are quite tense. It’s been an uncomfortable and stressful time. Getting out on the water, getting some salt, getting some Vitamin D and doing it with a smile, knowing your swimming and paddling for a cause, I think it helps get to that spot where there may be a void. Hopefully, this activity and the spirit of it will fill some of that space for people.”
To register for the virtual challenge, visit watermanecochallenge.com.
