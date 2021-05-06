A solid season for the Narragansett High School girls volleyball team ended in the semifinals with a loss to eventual Division III champion St. Raphael.
The Mariners were coming off a win over Central Falls in the quarterfinals and stayed close to the Saints throughout Thursday’s semifinal match. But the Saints prevailed 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21 for a spot in the finals. They went on to beat Rogers for the D-III championship.
Narragansett played its best volleyball early in the second set, jumping to a 6-0 lead out of the gates. The Saints came back to tie the score at 9-9. The Mariners held strong and led 18-17, but the Saints scored the final nine points of the set.
The third set featured another Narragansett lead. It was 19-16 when the Saints delivered a 6-1 run to get to the brink of victory.
The Saints won the title for the third consecutive year on Saturday.
Narragansett finished the regular season with a 4-5 record. A strong senior class includes captains Lauren Aldrich, Taylor Hall and Hannah St. Jean.
EWG/Prout nearly springs upset
Seeding held across the entire high school football playoff landscape on semifinal weekend. The team closest to crashing the party was the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op squad.
The Knights gave top-seeded Ponaganset the same kind of battle they did in a regular season overtime game. The Chieftains prevailed 14-12 in the Division IV semis when they stopped a two-point conversion try by the Knights in the fourth quarter.
The heartbreaker ended a good season for the co-op squad, which rebounded from losses to Ponaganset and Narragansett – the eventual Super Bowl participants – in the first two weeks of the season to win two straight.
The playoff berth was the program’s first since 2016. The Knights were seeking their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013.
