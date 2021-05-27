The tournament fates of a trio of baseball players with South County connections were revealed on Monday as the NCAA released the 48-team bracket for the Division III baseball tournament.
Headlining the group is North Kingstown graduate Patrick Maybach, who will be representing Salve Regina one final time as he brings down the curtain on an outstanding career that saw the lefty burnish his name into the program’s record books.
The former Skipper has now compiled 266 strikeouts in his time on campus, extending the school-record mark that he set on April 7 when he mowed down a season-high ten Western New England batters on his way to picking up the victory in a 4-0 blanking of the Bears.
Six of those punchouts came in Maybach’s most recent appearance, a 4-1 decision last Thursday against Mitchell in which he went the distance while scattering three hits, one of which was a shutout-denying home run by Dougie DeLaCruz in the third inning.
Accompanying Maybach on the Salve pitching staff is another North Kingstown product in the form of Ryan O’Donnell, who has made four appearances out of the Seahawk bullpen this spring, hurling 6.1 innings while not surrendering an earned run.
O’Donnell was most recently in action on Wednesday as Salve began its series of pre-tournament tune-ups, striking out a pair in the ninth to put the finishing touch on a 7-1 triumph over Salem State.
Both hurlers will be staying within New England this weekend as the Seahawks were tabbed as the fourth seed in the Hartford regional, taking on Wheaton this Thursday evening in the opening round.
South Kingstown native Dylan McCormick was not as fortunate, however, as his Salem State squad will be making the trek to the land of cheese as they were designated the sixth seed in the Whitewater, Wisconsin, regional.
First up for the Vikings is a Thursday matinee with Adrian, who will start tournament play ranked 11th in the country and are currently on their third winning streak of the spring of at least five games.
McCormick will be entering the tournament as one of four Salem State pitchers that has struck out 10 or more batters on the campaign, with the Hendricken alum fanning three in a three-inning stint against Framingham State on May 1.
Edwards delivers strong season
South Kingstown native Drew Edwards stood out as one of the bright spots for the Sacred Heart men’s lacrosse team this spring, as the Pioneers faced a series of struggles on and off the field.
The Sacred Heart squad had to push the pause button on their schedule mid-season, as a series of positive tests within the program meant that a number of games had to be rescheduled, with meetings with Hobart, Mount St. Mary’s and Wagner affected.
Even though the Pioneers eventually went 25 days in between games, Edwards was able to maintain his pre-pause sharpness, leading the team with 28 goals, finding the back of the net in every contest except a 20-12 defeat to Bryant on April 24.
The La Salle Academy grad fired home four markers on three occasions, doing so against Holy Cross, Merrimack and Mount St. Mary’s, additionally picking up an assist against the latter two opponents.
Despite Edwards’ goal-scoring exploits, Sacred Heart was only able to achieve a 1-12 record on the campaign, their lone victory coming via a 12-10 upending of Long Island on February 24, snapping a seven-game losing streak dating back to the previous year.
