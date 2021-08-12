The Chris Collins Wiffle Ball Tournament returned for its third installment after a year away in 2020. Teams converged on Tuckertown Park in South Kingstown on Saturday, with proceeds going to the Chris Collins Foundation. Named for the late Chris Collins – former South Kingstown High School student and baseball standout – the foundation aims to build awareness of mental illness among young people.
Photos: Fun for a cause at Chris Collins Wiffle Ball Tournament
Online Poll
Does the University of Rhode Island have a responsibility to increase on-campus housing?
As the University of Rhode Island continues preparations for the upcoming fall semester -- including a looming deadline this Monday for students to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or apply for an exemption -- the town of Narragansett's proposal to limit rental properties to a maximum of three students will head to a public hearing next Wednesday that is sure to draw spirited debate from those in support and opposed to the measure. The divisive 'three-student ordinance,' which was approved in August 2020 on a 4-1 vote, was struck down in Washington County Superior Court in June after a judge sided with a group of local property owners and landlords who argued the town did not follow proper procedure in passing the measure. Proponents of the change complain that single-family home ownership has been degraded over the past several decades and argue the demand placed on the rental market by URI students makes finding housing much more difficult and expensive for non students in the area. Opponents of the ordinance say that so-called quality-of-life issues such as arrests, nuisance reports and orange sticker violations, which prompted the current regulations limiting properties to four students, had significantly decreased in the past several years and another rule change is unwarranted. Do you believe the University of Rhode Island has a responsibility to increase on-campus housing for its students, either to alleviate pressure on the local housing market or to ensure students have adequate housing options should this revised ordinance pass? Let us know in this week's poll question.
Latest News
- Waves' run ends against top seed
- Photos: Fun for a cause at Chris Collins Wiffle Ball Tournament
- BAA reigns as Doyle Classic returns
- Adult Day Services to resume in South Kingstown next month
- Dedication of Purple Heart Trail marks end of long journey
- WW upsets Slocum in quarterfinals
- Waves brought summer back with return
- South Kingstown teachers union sues to stop release of public records
Most Popular
Articles
- Common Sense Health: Learn the symptoms of magnesium deficiency
- Washington County Fair set for big return with Easton Corbin
- Rising clam costs have local restaurants 'shelling out' higher prices for popular dishes
- Narragansett backs off proposal to re-zone Twin Willows land
- North Kingstown’s Pizza Envy proves it's hip to be square
- Lobster Tales: A look inside Southern Rhode Island's lobster trade
- South County standouts help Bayside to national title
- An Outside Perspective: A shoreline walk in the Ocean State can teach you a lot
- The View From Swamptown: Smith’s Castle’s lost decade remains a mystery today
- Narragansett taps former council president as its new solicitor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.