NORTH KINGSTOWN — One loss proved very instructive for the North Kingstown High School girls lacrosse team.
The Skippers have won four straight since their lone defeat of the season to Middletown on April 18. On Thursday night, they blew past Cumberland 19-8. They also beat Pilgrim 18-6 on Tuesday.
Shaping up as a strong team anyway, North got a little nudge from the Middletown defeat and is running with it.
“I think we learned a lot from the Middletown game,” senior Clara Drinkwater said. “We started working more as a team and less as individuals.”
North is now 7-1 on the year and is firmly in the lead pack in Division II. Chariho also has only one loss, but it was the Skippers that handed it to them. They also own a win over Burrillville, who is 7-2.
The win over Chariho goes down as the best of the year so far for the Skippers. They won the thriller by a 15-14 score. They also got the chance to be part of a night honoring former Charger Maddie Potts and the foundation that was started after her passing in 2017.
“That was a super fun game,” senior Emily Kallman said. “It was nice having that competition. And it was really cool to play that game in honor of Maddie Potts.”
Thursday’s win over Cumberland was North’s second straight outing with 19 goals. Shabo and Jordan Parris led the barrage with five goals each. Drinkwater tallied three goals and two assists. Kallman, Lauren Carter, Phoebe Pullyblank and Cameryn Clark also got in on the act.
“I honestly think our practice yesterday was the key,” Shabo said. “The vibes were really good. Warming up today, we were all in the right mindset.”
The Skippers are now set for back-to-back games against Mt. Hope on Friday and Monday. After that, just three games remain in the regular season.
“We just need to continue to keep working,” Drinkwater said. “We can only go up if we do that.”
