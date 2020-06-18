On a June night in 2017, when his team really needed the help, South Kingstown’s Hunter Roberts took the mound for the first time in his high school career and pitched four scoreless innings.
At McCoy Stadium.
In the state championship series.
As a freshman.
“It was a little nerve-wracking coming in, but once I started throwing on the mound, I started to feel good and the rest was history,” Roberts said.
Roberts’ efforts that night weren’t enough to get the Rebels a victory, but his steady hand under the bright lights was a sign of things to come. He became a key pitcher and position player on the next year’s state championship squad and delivered more of the same as a junior for another contending club. He would have taken over as the ace of the staff this year if not for the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The start of it all was a surprise. Roberts started at shortstop early in his freshman season before a lineup change sent him to the bench. He had been a pitcher all his life, but didn’t get varsity innings. He certainly didn’t expect to start getting them in the postseason. The Rebels were the top seed and cruising throught the playoffs when they hit a bump in the road. In the regional finals, they lost a 12-10 slugfest to Coventry, which set up a winner-take-all game for a spot in the state title series. Their pitching had been lined up perfectly, but the extra game threw everything off. They won it, but they were in a tough spot.
Broc French, who would go on to have an all-state career, drew the start as a little-used sophomore in game one of the championship series. La Salle touched him up for four runs. Roberts – something less than little-used – came on and kept La Salle off the board the rest of the way in an eventual 4-2 South Kingstown loss.
“Coach [Jim] Sauro and coach [Chris] Ursillo were telling us, ‘Be ready, just in case we need you,’” Roberts said. “I didn’t pitch all season, but I pitched my whole life. I was ready to go.”
La Salle also won game two of the series, sweeping to the championship. It was the second straight title series loss for the Rebels, but there was more opportunity to come. Even with significant graduation losses for the second consecutive year, South Kingstown was back in the finals in 2018. The third time was a charm, as the Rebels swept Coventry for their first title since 2002. Roberts allowed one run in five innings in the win that sent the Rebels back to McCoy Stadium.
“Every single year, we heard rumors of people around the state saying, ‘Oh this is a rebuilding year,’” Roberts said. “And every single time we heard that, it made us hungry to win even more.”
Talent paired with chemistry allowed the Rebels to keep the bar high. And they put in the work.
“The biggest thing was the team chemistry, but a personal takeaway is just the practices,” Roberts said. “People hear that we have long practices or whatever, but that’s honestly what makes us good. Our coaches know what they’re doing and they know how to make us better.”
Roberts was aware of the standards before he experienced them himself. His older brother, Kevin, was the starting shortstop on the 2016 state runner-up team. Having watched from the sidelines, Roberts knew what he was getting into and relished the opportunity.
“I got to wear my brother’s number the first year, which meant a lot to me,” he said. “Putting on that uniform every day, there was a lot of pride. I knew the standards for the team, the grind you have to go through to put on the jersey.”
Roberts and his teammates were ready for the grind again this year. The senior class was small, with only Roberts and Sam Craven coming back with a lot of experience. A few others, like Dillon Carney, Ari Ahava and Ed Wild, were set to step into bigger roles. Young standouts were primed for big things, too.
The Rebels remained confident.
“This was probably the most I heard the rebuilding year stuff,” Roberts said. “I wish we could have shown them.”
The news of the cancellation hit hard.
“Initially, I was pretty upset,” Roberts said. “I’ve been looking forward to playing my senior year of high school baseball ever since I started playing because I knew it would be such a fun year to play. At the same time, I try not to be selfish because of everything else going on.”
There’s more baseball on the horizon for Roberts, who has committed to play at Division II Bentley University, and he’s proud of what’s in the rearview mirror.
“Every single day, when you go to practice and put on the South Kingstown jersey, it makes you feel good,” Roberts said. “Even if you don’t play in the game, being part of the team, winning games, losing games, even losing championship games, it makes you feel good every time you put on the jersey and tie up your cleats.”
