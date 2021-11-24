CRANSTON — For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the North Kingstown High School football team has a shot at a championship.
The Skippers beat Portsmouth 30-10 in the Division I semifinals on Saturday at Cranston Stadium, punching their ticket to another Super Bowl. They’ll face Central on Dec. 4, as they seek to follow up their 2017, 2018 and 2019 titles with one more.
“I’ve got to give Joe Gilmartin a lot of credit – he built this program, and we’re just trying to keep the tradition going. These guys that are in now, that’s all they know,” head coach Fran Dempsey said. “They come to work every day. It’s kind of an expectation that we’re in every game and we don’t give up. This is where the kids all strive to be when they’re younger. They look up to the older guys who are getting it done. They’re waiting for their opportunity to get out there and fill those shoes.”
It had been a rough couple of weeks for the Skippers, who were banged up physically and licking their wounds after a regular season loss to La Salle and a state tournament loss to Bishop Hendricken. Those results – especially coming after a six-game win streak – had the potential to sap the Skippers of some life. Instead, they doubled down and won by three scores over a strong Portsmouth team that they had beaten on a last-second field goal in the regular season.
“I think this just shows that we’re not quitters,” junior quarterback Eddie Buehler said. “We had a 6-0 run. We played two tough Catholic schools, we lost and they weren’t close games. That normally hurts a team, but we were able to bounce back, work hard in practice and come in here and get a great win.”
Saturday’s game had the makings of another classic when the Patriots jumped in front 7-3 in the second quarter, but it was all Skippers from there. They regained the lead before halftime, then dominated the second half, outscoring the Patriots 21-3. Their offense found more success in the run game than it had for most of the season, while their defense put up a strong performance in limiting star Portsmouth quarterback Ben Hurd.
“Super proud of our guys. They came out and played great team football. We were able to slow Hurd down a little bit. You can never really stop the kid – he’s such a great player. But we slowed him down just enough to give us a little cushion in the second half to get the offense going,” Dempsey said. “I think our size kind of wore them down in the second half. The first half, they came out in a different defense that we weren’t ready for. I think we were feeling them out a little bit. We made some halftime adjustments, came out determined to run the ball a little bit, do some play-action pass. We put it in the hands of our big offensive line up front and our backs. We were able to put some pressure on running the ball, which opened up the pass game for us.”
Matt Whitney’s field goal gave North Kingstown an early 3-0 lead. Portsmouth answered with an emphatic touchdown drive, a methodical, 12-play march that culminated in a Hurd touchdown run.
Stymied early, the Skippers got going after that. Buehler connected with Keith Mancini, Brayden Rogers and Noah Gincastro en route to the team’s best drive of the day. Gincastro caught an 11-yard touchdown pass that put his team in front 9-7.
In the second half, the Skippers scored on each of their first three possessions. Buehler and Mancini teamed up for a 28-yard score that made it 16-7 just two minutes into the third quarter. After a good stop by the defense limited a promising Portsmouth drive to a field goal, the Skippers scored again early in the fourth quarter. Buehler threw a jump ball to the right corner of the end zone, and Gincastro made a leaping catch, while getting his foot down in bounds.
“Noah had a really nice game,” Dempsey said. “He had a good game against La Salle. With Keith going out, we had the next guy up. Noah stepped up. He’s a tall kid with long arms and he can jump, so he’s a matchup problem for a lot of teams. He was able to get open and get just enough separation, to go up and catch the ball. I don’t know how he kept himself in bounds. It was unbelievable. I’ll have to watch it on film a couple of times before I believe it.”
Aidan Nunez put the finishing touches on the victory with an 18-yard touchdown run, the capper on a rare run-heavy drive by the Skippers, who ate up 79 yards, all on the ground. Nunez and Andrew Ciarniello did most of the damage.
The Skippers totaled 140 yards on the ground in the second half, with Ciarniello rushing for 67 and Nunez finishing with 54. Buehler completed nine of 12 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Mancini caught six passes for 97 yards and Gincastro had the two touchdowns.
The wins puts North Kingstown into the D-I Super Bowl against defending champion Central, which beat South Kingstown in Saturday’s other semifinal.
