NORTH KINGSTOWN — The natural rivalry between North Kingstown and South Kingstown extends to a number of sports, but historically, field hockey hasn’t been one of them.
Often in different divisions, the Skippers and Rebels just haven’t played each other very much over the years.
With the Rebels joining the Skippers in the larger Division I field this year, the neighbors will meet twice. And their first matchup was competitive enough for a rivalry. The Skippers broke a 1-1 tie in the third quarter and came away with a 2-1 win on Monday at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex.
The reconnection of the two programs comes at a time when they’re more similar than different. North Kingstown is a D-I stalwart that has won more championships than any field hockey team in the state, but the roster is inexperienced this year. South Kingstown has spent most of its time in Division II – where it was the runner-up in 2020 – and is also trotting out a young squad as it takes on the new challenge this season.
The Skippers had dropped three of their first four games in a difficult start to the season, so they were glad to break through for win number two.
“We definitely needed this to get a win under our belts,” senior Jade Shabo said. “We weren’t playing our best the last few games. Now, I think our momentum will get going and we’ll be able to carry it into the rest of the week.”
The Rebels have faced a similar gauntlet. After a win over Cumberland in their season opener, they’ve dropped four in a row, all against traditional powerhouses. But there’s been progress amid the bumps. In addition to Monday’s loss, the Rebels also dropped a one-goal game to Lincoln School.
“We’ve had two really close games now,” head coach Margaret McGregor said. “I think we’re seeing progress, and that’s our goal.”
Monday’s game was relatively even, but the Skippers had just a little bit more. Senior Julia DeGenova gave North a 1-0 lead with a goal in the first quarter. Ava Giguere assisted.
Midway through the second quarter, Jillian Vellone got South Kingstown on the board with a goal. Piper Robbins picked up an assist.
The game went to halftime in a tie, but North Kingstown pushed through. Six minutes into the third quarter, Shabo broke the deadlock. Giguere notched her second assist.
“Our communication is getting better and we’re getting used to playing with each other, knowing where people are going to be,” Shabo said. “It’s getting a lot more smooth than it was in the beginning.”
Even within a game, the Skippers took positive steps.
“I think we improved as the game went on,” Giguere said.
The Rebels had a few chances to pull even again – including a parade of four straight penalty corners in the third quarter – but the Skippers held them off.
“We have a very young team,” Shabo said. “Most of our team is sophomores right now. So we haven’t been playing together for that long. But it keeps getting better as the season goes on, as we’re getting closer.”
The Rebels took some positives away, but the grind will continue with upcoming games against Barrington and Moses Brown.
“It was a very good team effort. We’re playing better, we’re communicating better and it definitely showed in that game,” McGregor said. “Every game is just as hard as the last. They have to come back ready to play the next game just as hard as they did the game before.”
As for the new rivalry, the Skippers and Rebels will meet again on Oct. 13.
“We used to play them a lot, but it’s been a while,” McGregor said. “It was kind of fun to be back here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.