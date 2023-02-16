JOHNSTON — The Curtis Corner Cougars were edged out 55-41 by the Portsmouth Patriots in the Rhode Island Middle School boys basketball championship on Saturday afternoon at Johnston High School.
Portsmouth was led by point guard Drew Herren, who poured in 25 points, while the Cougars were topped by Jason Costa, who scored 17 points. Kai Young added eight points for Curtis Corner while James Wilson supplied seven points.
The Cougars led for a good chunk of the first half. Zach Roebuck scored a put back for the first two points of the contest, which put the Cougars on top 2-0. Kayleb Ruscyk responded with a rapid driving layup for Portsmouth and evened the score at 2. Herren was fouled after that, and the point guard sank a free throw and gave the Patriots a 3-2 edge. Costa and Wilson answered with back-to-back buckets and put Curtis Corner on top 6-3. Young was fouled, less than two minutes later, and he added two points at the charity stripe and extended the Cougars buffer to 10-5.
Then, with 5:11 remaining in the first half, Curtis Corner increased its margin to 17-11 when Wilson drained a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Herren, however, responded with back-to-back buckets, and by the 3:30 mark, the Patriots had pulled within 17-15. Young hit a free throw after that to put Curtis Corner up three, but once again, Herren flew down the floor and buried a basket to get Portsmouth within 18-17.
The Patriots grabbed a 21-18 lead after Jimmy Herring made a pair of jump shots. Young drained a jump shot to close the first half and it got the Cougars within 21-20 as the teams headed for the break.
It was back-and-forth in the second half until Portsmouth started to pull away midway through. From a 34-33 lead for CCMS, Portsmouth scored six straight points to take a 39-34 advantage. The Patriots then went on a 10-1 run to take control. It was 49-35 with 2:16 remaining and Portsmouth maintained that margin for the remainder of the contest.
Despite the defeat, Curtis Corner had a very successful season, and head coach Mahlik Handley attributes that to his players’ efforts, and how they worked together as a unit.
“They put in countless hours this entire season,” Handley said. “Coming into work each and every single week and just making sure we’re battling every game. I’m super proud of them. They’re a talented group of kids. That was a tough team that we came up against and unfortunately, we came up a little short.”
